Figures show British Columbians spent less on food and alcohol in restaurants and bars in October. (Black Press Media file photo)

Restaurant and bar sales dropping in British Columbia

Several provinces saw restaurant and bar sales decline

British Columbians spent less money in restaurants and bars in October, according to Statistics Canada.

Total national sales for food and drink establishments remained “stable” at $6.2 billion in October, with lower sales reported in full-service restaurants (down 0.3 per cent) and drinking places (0.1 per cent). Special food services saw sales rise two per cent, while sales at limited-service restaurants remained unchanged from last month.

RELATED: Allow bars, restos to sell alcohol for offsite drinking, Restaurants Canada says

Regionally, British Columbia recorded a drop of 0.5 per cent in food and drink sales, on par with Alberta. Manitoba (minus one per cent), Newfoundland and Labrador (minus two per cent) and Nova Scotia (minus 0.8 per cent) also posted sizable decreases.

Half of the provinces were in a more festive mood, with Quebec leading the way with an increase of 0.8 per cent.

Like us on Facebook and follow @wolfgang_depner

wolfgang.depner@peninsulanewsreview.com

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
No curbside waste collection on Christmas Day in Hillcrest
Next story
RCMP investigating fourth child-luring incident in West Kelowna

Just Posted

Missing Sicamous man last seen in Vernon

Friends and family report that it is out of character for him to be out of contact for this long

No curbside waste collection on Christmas Day in Hillcrest

Wednesday holiday pickups rescheduled to weekend

RCMP investigating armed robbery at Enderby liquor store

Suspect was wearing black hoodie, track pants with a blue bandana on face

Salmon Arm Observer’s visit with Santa

Sharing Christmas wishes with Kris Kringle.

Eagle Valley News year in review — January

A look back of the events that made the news in 2019.

Here comes Santa Claus: Track the jolly old man around the globe this Christmas

NORAD is keeping an eye on the most important man of the night

RCMP investigating fourth child-luring incident in West Kelowna

The incident happened on Dec. 23 at a bus stop near McIver Road and McTaggart Road

OUTLOOK 2020: New B.C. rules for environment, Indigenous consultation

Placer mines, work camps have new restrictions on water use

VIDEO: Summerland homes show festive displays for the holiday season

Homes around the community have some unique and colourful displays this year

Taking care of each other is the ‘greatest’ Canadian holiday tradition: Trudeau

In his annual Christmas message, Trudeau says it’s the season for giving

Two house fires keep Penticton firefighters busy before Christmas

The resident in the blaze at the Granada Inn reportedly fled the scene

Okanagan talent tunes into Christmas nostalgia

VIDEO: Kyle Richardson releases Christmas single

Grinch steals purse from senior at Vernon mall

RCMP looking for information about the suspect

Reindeer land in Okanagan ahead of Christmas

All but Rudolph and Dasher spotted in East Hill neighbourhood

Most Read