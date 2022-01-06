Restoration work underway so Salmon Arm’s Hillcrest Elementary can open Monday

Work is underway, fast and furious, to get Hillcrest Elementary ready for students on Monday, Jan. 10.
The Salmon Arm school flooded on Sunday, Jan. 2, when frozen pipes caused a failure in its fire suppression system. That caused a series of floods affecting a large portion of the school.
School district staff report the goal is to have at least enough rooms ready to be occupied on Monday so all students can be welcomed back.
Work will be ongoing all weekend to remedy the flooding damage. Along with restoration experts, staff pitched in to box up materials so cabinets and shelves could be pulled away from the walls.
