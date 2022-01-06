Materials are boxed up so shelves can be moved away from the walls at Hillcrest Elementary in Salmon Arm after the school flooded. Work is ongoing so the school can be open to all students on Monday, Jan. 10. (Photo contributed)

Materials are boxed up so shelves can be moved away from the walls at Hillcrest Elementary in Salmon Arm after the school flooded. Work is ongoing so the school can be open to all students on Monday, Jan. 10. (Photo contributed)

Restoration work underway so Salmon Arm’s Hillcrest Elementary can open Monday

The school flooded so work’s ongoing all weekend to ensure school is ready on Jan. 10

Work is underway, fast and furious, to get Hillcrest Elementary ready for students on Monday, Jan. 10.

The Salmon Arm school flooded on Sunday, Jan. 2, when frozen pipes caused a failure in its fire suppression system. That caused a series of floods affecting a large portion of the school.

School district staff report the goal is to have at least enough rooms ready to be occupied on Monday so all students can be welcomed back.

Work will be ongoing all weekend to remedy the flooding damage. Along with restoration experts, staff pitched in to box up materials so cabinets and shelves could be pulled away from the walls.

