Sgt. Shinder Kirk is shown here during a 2013 press conference in Cranbrook with the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit. (Black Press file photo)

Retired B.C. police sergeant and media officer dies in head-on crash

Shinder Kirk of Abbotford died Saturday in collision in Nanaimo

A retired Abbotsford Police sergeant and former media spokesperson has been identified as the vicim of a fatal head-on crash yesterday (Saturday) in Nanaimo.

Shinder Kirk was the driver of a pickup truck that was involved in a crash with another pickup at about 1:50 p.m. on Cedar Road near Cedar Bridge.

Nanaimo RCMP said two passengers – believed to be Kirk’s family members – were airlifted to hospital, with one taken to Vancouver and the other to Victoria. Their condition is not known at this time.

RCMP said no causes for the crash have yet been determined, but the investigation will continue, including mechanical inspections of the vehicles involved.

Kirk began his policing career with the Vancouver Police Department in 1981, moving 10 years later to the Abbotsford Police Department.

RELATED: Driver killed as two pickup trucks collide on Cedar Road

RELATED: New public face for organized crime unit

He was serving as a motorcycle cop and was filling in as a back-up media officer before being asked to take over the position full-time in 2000.

Kirk’s affable and calm manner soon earned him praise and respect from the media and the public alike.

He later became the media spokesperson for the RCMP Integrated Gang Task Force and then the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit (CFSEU).

In 2012, he announced his retirement after more than 30 years of policing.

He continued to live in Abbotsford with his wife Wendy, with whom he had two daughters.

Tributes to Kirk have been pouring in on social media.

“Shinder Kirk was professional, dedicated and passionate about making our communities safe from gang violence … We will miss him,” said Sgt. Brenda Winpenny, the current CFSEU spokesperson, on Twitter.

A tweet from the Surrey RCMP described Kirk as “a truly kind and dedicated police officer and amazing person,” while the CFSEU’s gang intervention team described him as “leader in gang prevention and intervention.”

– with files from the Nanaimo News Bulletin

Previous story
No invasive mussels found in Columbia-Shuswap area

Just Posted

Researchers to dig deep into bottom of Shuswap’s Mara Lake

UBC Okanagan to use core sample to analyze lake deposition over the centuries

No invasive mussels found in Columbia-Shuswap area

Precautions to keep the waterways mussel free still necessary

RCMSAR station leader Rob sutherland recognized by Coast Guard Auxiliary

Sutherland is stepping down from his leadership post but will still remain active at the station

Black Press Media’s best news photographs of 2018

See the story behind our most impactful images of the year

The Salmon Arm Observer’s readers step up to the plate for food banks

Observer staff collects 2,008 pounds of food for food banks and women’s shelter

Top videos for 2018: The end of Greyhound bus service

Counting down the top videos stories for 2018 in the Okanagan and Shuswap

Retired B.C. police sergeant and media officer dies in head-on crash

Shinder Kirk of Abbotford died Saturday in collision in Nanaimo

Trudeau defends pace of peacekeeping deployments as next election looms

Liberals promised more than two years ago to provide up to 600 Canadian troops to peacekeeping missions

Mother and son lost everything in Riva Ridge mobile home fire

GoFundMe started for Penticton family who lost home Friday

Small island runs out of gas, groceries as power stays off on parts of B.C.’s coast

BC Hydro says some customers won’t have power until Monday

B.C. VIEWS: John Horgan on LNG exports, ride hailing and taxes

Premier discusses transit and climate action in year-end interview

American cities look to Vancouver for overdose crisis response model

The BC Coroners Service recorded 369 overdose deaths in Vancouver last year

Months after false Hawaii missile alert, Canada ‘finalizing’ warning protocol

The mistaken Jan. 13 alert from the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency urging people to seek immediate shelter was rescinded 38 minutes later

Shutdown means U.S. government unlikely to get fully back to business for days

Disruption has affected many government operations and the routines of 800,000 federal employees

Most Read