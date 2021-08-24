Former Lake Country deputy chief administrative officer Alberto De Feo is no longer associated with the municipality, the district announced in a one-line news release Friday, July 2. (Black Press file photo)

Retired CAO thanks Lake Country

Alberto De Feo sends thanks to council, mayor, staff and community

After almost a dozen years with the District of Lake Country, Albert De Feo thanks council, staff and the community as he moves into retirement.

De Feo, former chief administrative officer, is entering a “new exciting phase,” in his life as he outlined in a statement:

“I take this opportunity to thank Mayor James Baker, who has been my elected official leader for all these years, and all the councillors with whom I have served since 2009. They have all given me continuous opportunities to complete many important projects at both the policy and operational levels.

“I am also very thankful to staff for their support and team spirit, without which we could have not accomplished the many things that we have. They are the most valuable asset the District of Lake Country has, and have been a true font of inspiration to me for all these years.

“I finally thank the community for their patience and vision, without which nothing can be accomplished. I have received many expressions of support from citizens in this community and for this, I am humbly grateful. I wish the District of Lake Country continuous success and progress knowing how much this community deserves it.

“Thank you!”

Municipal Government

Previous story
BC Wildfire recommending downgrade of Mt. Baldy evacuation orders over Nk’Mip Creek wildfire
Next story
78 homes confirmed damaged in White Rock Lake wildfire in Central Okanagan region

Just Posted

The Shuswap Trail Alliance’s Hanka Mosher, Jen Bellhouse and Adrian Bostock enjoy a beverage with Barley Station Brew Pub owner and trails supporter Stu Bradford. (Contributed)
Anonymous donor, other benefactors support Shuswap trails through pandemic

MacKenzie Camp, a faith-based children’s camp near Enderby, was targeted by vandals on Aug. 20, 2021. (MacKenzie Camp - Facebook)
Vandals target children’s camp near Enderby

The third annual Rembel Builders Accessible Hunting Trip is looking to bring one individual with a disability along with them in October. (Rempel Builders photo)
Inclusive hunting trip tears down Okanagan disability barriers

The Salmon arm and Shuswap Lake Agricultural Association announced Tuesday, Aug. 24, that the 2021 Salmon Arm Fair was being cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and related restrictions. (File photo)
Salmon Arm Fair organizers announce event’s cancellation