Retrieved body from Okanagan Lake identified as missing kayaker

Zygmunt Janiewicz had been missing since May and was recovered Aug. 10

Zygmunt Janiewicz was reportedly last seen wearing a pair of black pants, a yellow jacket and a white hat. Zygmunt Janiewicz went missing May 17, 2019.

The BC Coroners service have positively identified Zygmunt Janiewicz as the body retrieved from Lake Okanagan on Aug. 10.

Janiewicz had been missing since May 17 after last being seen kayaking on the lake. An extensive search followed for the missing 71-year-old but search volunteers were unable to find Janiewicz.

In mid-June, Janiewicz’s family fundraised money in hopes to hire search experts to help in the search.

READ MORE: Funds needed for special diving team to find missing Okanagan kayaker

READ MORE: Body found in Okanagan Lake

Last week, a sonar expert who travelled to the Central Okanagan from Idaho, U.S aided local RCMP in a deep water search near Kelowna’s Gyro Beach. Janiewicz’s body was found at a depth of 170 feet.

Kelowna RCMP have said that Janiewicz’s family has been notified.

“Police do not believe that criminality was involved in Zygmunt’s death,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey of the Kelowna RCMP.

No further information is available at this time.

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews

newstips@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.