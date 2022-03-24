Return Kamloops Chain of Office get a Riversong Guitar

If the chain is not returned then the city is calling on artists to design a new one

It’s been months since historic city regalia was stolen from Kamloops City Hall and the city is now calling on residents to help design a replacement for the Mayor’s Chain of Office.

The city has issued a call for design concepts, with designs to be submitted by April 24. The city plans to have a new chain produced in time for the Nov. 1, 2022, inaugural council meeting following this fall’s municipal election, which is scheduled for Oct. 15.

On Sept. 10, 2021, the Mayor’s Chain of Office was stolen amidst a pair of break-ins at city hall downtown.

The chain is considered to be unique and a piece of Kamloops history. It contains the names of mayors past and is worn during various formal and ceremonial events.

Kamloops This Week has a call into the city for an update on the investigation into the missing chain.

According to the city, the new chain design does not have to include the same elements of the past, which featured representation of the city, province and country. Suggested is inclusion of the relationship between the city and Tk’emlúps te Secwe̓pemc.

Submissions will be accepted until 4 p.m. on Friday, April 24. The artist whose design is selected will receive $3,500. Multiple artists may be awarded smaller prizes if the final design is drawn from a combination of submissions. Designs will be adjudicated by the city’s arts and culture working group and a shortlist will go to council for final approval.

CALL FOR DESIGN

• Residents are encouraged to either design a new Chain of Office in its entirety or to submit creative design elements to be included as part of a chain;

• Designers are not required to produce the Chain of Office, but submissions must represent actual size, be submitted in colour and provide detailed specifications and materials to be used in creating the Chain of Office;

• Designers must submit a detailed design statement for the proposed elements that explains their significance and that explains why they are interested in the project;

• Designers must specify font and font size for any text.

However, if the orginal Chain of Office can be returned to the City of Kamloops, with no questions asked, then the founder of Riversong Guitars will offer up a special gift.

Mike Miltimore, is asking that the Chain of Office be dropped at city hall or Lee’s Music and he will give them a free Riversong Guitar.

“I have not been asked to do this, but this is a piece of Kamloops history that belongs at City hall. We have had a lot of stuff stolen these last two years and it really sucks, most of our stuff can be replaced. Let’s do what’s right,” he said on social media.

