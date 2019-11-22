Between Oct. 17 and 27, 12 Revelstoke eateries faced off for the best burger. This is the burger, one of the winners, is from Craft Bierhaus. It was a lamb patty with fennel, pickled onions and beetroot aioli on a pretzel bun served with a chimichurri slaw and beetroot carpaccio. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

Revelstoke Burger Challenge will return says organizer

The event raised over $4,000 for Revelstoke Library’s learning lab

The Revelstoke Burger Challenge last month sold over 3,000 burgers and raised $4,000 for charity.

“It was phenomenal. I’m blown away,” said Mike Brown, event organizer and owner of the Taco Club.

READ MORE: Burger gluttony: Revelstoke Review tackles the burger challenge

Between Oct. 17 and 27, 12 Revelstoke eateries faced off for the best burger. One dollar from each burger sold went towards the library.

Looking close to Old School Eatery’s burger. It consisted of a pork sausage and prawn patty, accented with pickled onion, cucumber, daikon, carrot and jalapeno, iceberg lettuce, cilantro, sriracha aioli on a Kaiser roll. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

Brown said his restaurant, the Taco Club, sold out of burgers daily.

“We couldn’t keep up.”

The library is using the money raised for a learning lab. RevLab will include a multimedia recording studio, whisper room for sound recording and podcasting, full Adobe media suite, virtual gaming headset, and digitization equipment for converting old photos to digital.

READ MORE: Revelstoke’s Library Learning Lab Fundraising Campaign Gaining Momentum

“We’re really excited to bring the lab to Revelstoke. It’s such an amazing opportunity,” said Michael Utko, spokesperson from Okanagan Regional Library.

“Mike Brown is a wonderful champion of this project,” he said.

“I wish we had someone like him in every community.”

The overall cost of the learning lab is just under $300,000, which includes library expansion, cost of equipment, programming and staff. To date, Utko said they have raised more than 80 per cent of the funds needed.

“We’re close”

He said more than $13,000 has been donated by private citizens in Revelstoke alone. Other funders include: City of Revelstoke, Columbia Basin Trust and Okanagan Regional Library.

Brown said the Burger Challenge will return next year, hopefully with more venues.

“It was fun. People loved the food and it contributed to a good cause. It’s an easy sell.”

The event also inspired unity.

“I liked the idea of restaurants coming together for a cause. This potentially laid the groundwork for other issues the restaurant industry might face moving forward,” Brown said.

Revelstoke library is having another fundraiser for the learning lab on Nov. 29 during Moonlight Madness. They are hosting a pajama party from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. for ages four to eight. It’s by donation, but suggested donation is $20.

 

