The Revelstoke Credit Union booth at Revelstoke Secondary School. (Contributed by Jamie Hobgood)

Revelstoke Credit Union announces bursary opportunities for students

Two bursary opportunities are currently open for application with another to open on Feb. 14

The Revelstoke Credit Union (RCU) has announced bursary opportunities open for application for students interested in higher education.

The Fred Olynyk Bursary, RCU’s annual bursary competition, is open for application until March 10 this year. The $3000 bursary is dispersed annually over the student’s tenure in a post-secondary school.

According to the RCU, the award winner must complete an essay a topic selected by members of RCU’s board of directors and executive team. This year the topic asks students to explore how growing up in Revelstoke has prepared them for the next phase of their lives.

The award is in honour of Fred Olynyk, a long-time resident of Revelstoke who served as director for the RCU for over 28 years.

Olynyk worked in the forestry industry, was an ardent vegetable gardener and a sports enthusiast. Olynyk’s grandson, Kelly Olynyk, has gone on to play professional basketball for the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat.

Details, deadlines, and application links for this award and others area available at www.revcu.com/about-us/in-our-community/bursary.

