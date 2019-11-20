A judge sentenced David Galen Anders to an 18 month conditional sentence after finding him guilty of sexually assaulting a drunk woman. (File photo)

Revelstoke man who sexually assaulted drunk woman sentenced to 18 months house arrest

For the first nine months he cannot leave his home between 2 p.m. and 11 a.m. except for work

A Revelstoke man found guilty of sexual assault has been given an 18 month conditional entence.

David Galen Anders sexually assaulted a woman who was drunk. Her identity is protected by a publication ban.

“In the circumstances of this case, a clear and unequivocal verbal consent would be the minimum appropriate threshold,” said Judge Dennis Morgan in sentencing Anders., who was found guilty May 8 and sentenced Nov. 6.

READ MORE: Revelstoke man convicted of sexually assaulting drunk woman

For the first nine months of his sentence, Anders is required to stay home from 2 p.m. to 11 a.m. each day, except to attend work or with written permission from his conditional sentence supervisor.

For the second half of his sentence, he will only be required to stay home during the night, from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m.

While serving his sentence, Anders cannot use drugs, alcohol or other intoxicating substances, he is also banned from entering any liquor store, bar or other business where alcohol is the primary commodity sold.

Anders is required to attend, at the direction of his supervisor, psychiatric intake, assessment, counselling or a treatment program through Forensic Psychiatric Services and he was also ordered to provide a DNA sample and will be registered in the National Sex Offender Registry for 10 years.

According to the Criminal Code of Canada, the minimum sentence for an indictable sexual assault is a one year term of imprisonment and the minimum sentence for a summary conviction sexual assault is a six-month term of imprisonment.

READ MORE: ‘It’s 2018 and we shouldn’t tolerate this anymore’: Advocacy group against sexual assault visits Revelstoke

 

