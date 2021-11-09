Revelstoke Mountain Resort nominated for Best Ski Resort in North America

Two Revelstoke businesses nominated for awards in USA Today’s Readers’ Choice awards

Revelstoke has been recognized in USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice 2021 in the Best Ski Resort and Favorite Après Ski Bar categories.

A panel of skiing and snowboarding experts have nominated Revelstoke Mountain Resort for Best Ski Resort in North America, alongside the likes of Sunshine Village in Banff, Alta., Lake Louise Ski Resort in Lake Louise, Alta., and a number of resorts in the U.S., including Alta Ski Area in Alta, Utah.

Mountains were chosen based on snowfall, varied terrain, lift access and more.

The Village Idiot Bar & Grill has also been nominated in the category of Favorite Après Ski Bar as a ‘favorite post-slope watering hole’ among skiers, snowboarders, and editors at USA Today.

Voting in both categories runs until Nov. 22, with the winners being announced on Dec. 3. Voters can cast a limit of one vote per category, per day.

Visit 10best.com/awards/travel/ to learn more and vote.

