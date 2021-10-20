Revelstoke Mountain Resort requiring staff to be vaccinated

The policy will apply to volunteers and contractors as well

Revelstoke Mountain Resort is requiring that all staff, volunteers and contractors be vaccinated. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

All employees at Revelstoke Mountain Resort are required to show proof of vaccination by Nov. 27.

RMR has implemented a mandatory vaccine policy, including all employees, volunteers and independent service providers.

“At this time, guests will not be required to provide proof of vaccination,” said Carly Moran, spokesperson for the resort, except for indoor food and beverage services, as outlined by the provincial government at the beginning of September.

READ MORE: B.C. COVID-19 vaccine card system takes effect

Many organisations and businesses across the province have implemented similar policies including BC Hydro, B.C. public service employees, ICBC and all health care workers.

READ MORE: RCMP, corrections staff among federal public servants covered by new vaccine mandate

READ MORE: B.C. public service employees must be fully vaccinated by Nov. 22, province says

READ MORE: All health care workers in B.C. must be vaccinated against COVID-19 by Oct. 26: Henry

Sign up for the Revelstoke Review’s daily newsletter.

@JDoll_Revy

jocelyn.doll@revelstokereview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BusinessCOVID-19Revelstoke