Revelstoke Mountain Resort is requiring that all staff, volunteers and contractors be vaccinated. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

Revelstoke Mountain Resort is requiring that all staff, volunteers and contractors be vaccinated. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

Revelstoke Mountain Resort requiring staff to be vaccinated

The policy will apply to volunteers and contractors as well

All employees at Revelstoke Mountain Resort are required to show proof of vaccination by Nov. 27.

RMR has implemented a mandatory vaccine policy, including all employees, volunteers and independent service providers.

“At this time, guests will not be required to provide proof of vaccination,” said Carly Moran, spokesperson for the resort, except for indoor food and beverage services, as outlined by the provincial government at the beginning of September.

READ MORE: B.C. COVID-19 vaccine card system takes effect

Many organisations and businesses across the province have implemented similar policies including BC Hydro, B.C. public service employees, ICBC and all health care workers.

READ MORE: RCMP, corrections staff among federal public servants covered by new vaccine mandate

READ MORE: B.C. public service employees must be fully vaccinated by Nov. 22, province says

READ MORE: All health care workers in B.C. must be vaccinated against COVID-19 by Oct. 26: Henry

Sign up for the Revelstoke Review’s daily newsletter.

 

@JDoll_Revy
jocelyn.doll@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BusinessCOVID-19Revelstoke

Previous story
Federal Court hearing on Discovery Island fish farm phase-out underway
Next story
BCGEU says fair wages are on the line as LifeLabs workers issue 72-hour strike notice

Just Posted

The Chase Community Service Society is fundraising for a second van to assist local seniors in getting to and from out-of-town appointments. (Contributed)
Chase Community Services Society seeks to expand transit options for seniors

Cilla Budda addresses Salmon Arm council on Oct. 12 regarding a performing arts centre for the community. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)
Performing arts centre proponents looking for City of Salmon Arm parcel

(Pixabay photo)
Morning Start: A Canadian has collected over 11,300 different cans of Coca Cola

A converted shipping container will soon store the Sicamous Eagles’ wet gear after away games. The shipping container will be placed beside the ‘Eagles’ Nest’ dormitory, behind the Sicamous and District Recreation Centre. (File photo)
Safety order prohibits Sicamous Eagles from storing gear after hours at rec centre