Day one of the King and Queen of the Mountain event at Revelstoke Mountain Resort on Mar. 5 2022. (Photo by Felix Gerz)

Revelstoke Mountain Resort to host two competitions over two weekends

The Freeride Junior Tour and King and Queen of the Mountain will happen this weekend and next

Hot on the heels after a week of Yeti Natural Selection Revelstoke events, Revelstoke Mountain Resort (RMR) will also host the Freeride Junior Tour this weekend and the King and Queen of the Mountain events next weekend.

Revelstoke Mountain Resort has been busy this last week with a hectic schedule from the Yeti Natural Selection Revelstoke. The tour rolled into to town last week with several events for people to take in over the past few days. This weekend, the resort will be hosting the Freeride Junior Tour regional two-star event.

Taking place in the North Bowl, the IFSA event will host riders aged 7–18, giving them an opportunity to show off and test their skills. The event will be judged in five categories, just like the senior event. Judges will be looking for line choice, control, fluidity, technique, and style or energy.

For spectators looking to take in the event, the top of The Ripper Chair will be the best spot to view from with a spectator zone set up. Barbecued hot dogs, hot chocolate, and music will all be at the the top of The Ripper.

READ MORE: Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for Mar. 9

On Sunday, Mar. 12, the awards ceremony will be held at the Paul Mair Plaza.

RMR will keep the competitions going into the following weekend with the King and Queen of the Mountain event happening on Mar. 18 and 19.

Combining freeride and slopestyle, the event will run on SFW on the first day, which is underneath the Stoke Chair. The competition moves to the terrain park on day two, with the winner being crowned based on their combined scores from the two days and both styles of riding.

The event is restricted to skiers and snowboarders 19 years and older.

On Sunday, Mar. 19, at 5 p.m., the King and Queen of the mountain will be crowned at the Paul Mair Plaza.

READ MORE: Canadians making fewer trips to the grocery store as inflation pinches: RBC report

@ZacharyDelaney
zach.delaney@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

EventsRevelstokeSkiing and Snowboarding

Previous story
School briefs: Fees rising for Central Okanagan school sports academies
Next story
Federal Court approves ‘historic’ $2.8 billion residential day schools settlement

Just Posted

The Melawmen Collective is one of the musical acts that will be performing at the Pellsqepts Spring Winds Music Festival at Pierre’s Point on Saturday, March 18, 2023. (File photo)
Indigenous culture to be celebrated in new music festival taking place near Salmon Arm

Kukpi7 (Chief) James Tomma of what was formerly called the Little Shuswap Lake Band, now Skwlāx te Secwepemcúl̓ecw. (File photo)
Former Little Shuswap Lake Band thriving despite loss of Quaaout Lodge accommodation

(Pixabay)
Morning Start: Eagles

Statistics about the local health region Sicamous is in were shared by harm reduction coordinator Myanne Peacock and other representatives from Interior Health in a presentation to Sicamous council at the March 8 committee of the whole meeting. (Interior Health image)
Interior Health calls for pause on Sicamous bylaw prohibiting public use of illicit drugs