Reward for information on man missing at Sun Peaks

Ryan Shtuka’s family is offering a $15,000 reward for information leading to recovery

The family of Ryan Shtuka is offering a $15,000 reward for information leading to his recovery.

Shtuka, 20-years-old, was last seen leaving a residence on Burfield Drive in Sun Peaks around 2:10 a.m. Feb. 17.

“He was to walk a short distance to his home. Ryan did not show up for work later that day and has not been active on social media or cellular networks since then,” said a Kamloops and District Crime Stoppers spokesperson.

Related: Search for Ryan Shtuka goes on

The family originally offered a $5,000 reward for information Feb. 26. They are now offering $15,000 in hopes of finding Shtuka.

A GoFundMe page was set up to help the family with the financial costs of the search, with $56,108 of the $75,000 goal raised.

Shtuka is described as a six-foot-tall Caucasian male with a lean build. Shtuka has blonde hair, brown eyes and weighs approximately 180 pounds. Shtuka was last seen wearing dark jeans, a grey/white shirt, blue coat and burgundy ball cap.

Related: SAR suspends search for missing man at Sun Peaks

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
‘Kind of shocking:’ Several skiers and snowboarders die in tree wells this year
Next story
North Okanagan dust advisory issued

Just Posted

Heavy snow packs may contribute to flooding

Snow deposits that feed Columbia, Okangan and Similkameen basins well above normal

Reminder: daylight savings time takes effect March 11 at 2 a.m.

Set your clocks ahead an hour before bed

PHOTOS: Just For Kicks Dance Studio performs Robin Hood

Classic folk tale told through ballet by Salmon Arm dancers

Mixed Open Bonspiel underway at the Salmon Arm Curling Centre

One of the season’s last big curling events offers fun on and off the ice

Shuswap Total Fitness hosts S.A.F.E Society fundraiser

Salmon Arm gym goers sweat it out for a good cause

VIDEO: A homecoming for Olympic champion Cassie Sharpe

B.C. gold-medal winner comes home to Mount Washington

Reward for information on man missing at Sun Peaks

Ryan Shtuka’s family is offering a $15,000 reward for information leading to recovery

North Okanagan dust advisory issued

Coarse particulates in Vernon prompt air quality statement

‘Kind of shocking:’ Several skiers and snowboarders die in tree wells this year

At least five people have died recently from falling into tree wells

B.C. VIEWS: These are taxing times for our new NDP government

Businesses, non-profits, local governments are feeling the pinch of payroll tax

B.C.’s Manuel Osborne-Paradis finishes fifth in super-G at World Cup

Osborne-Paradis was just .11 off a podium finish

Rebel yell: Burnaby South tops Totems for first provincial title since 1979

No. 8 Burnaby South takes down No. 8 Semiahmoo Totems in 4A final at Langley Events Centre

Canada opens sledge hockey competition with 17-0 romp over Sweden

2018 Paralympic Winter Games underway in Gangneung, South Korea

South Kamloops Titans win 3A basketball crown

Titans defeat Byrne Creek 74-66 in title game

Most Read