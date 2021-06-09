Madeline Terbasket, aka Rez Daddy, is a Syilx, Ho-chunk and Anishinaabe performer who uses burlesque and drag to safely express their sexuality as a Two-Spirit person. Photo submitted by Madeline Terbasket.

Madeline Terbasket, aka Rez Daddy, is a Syilx, Ho-chunk and Anishinaabe performer who uses burlesque and drag to safely express their sexuality as a Two-Spirit person. Photo submitted by Madeline Terbasket.

Rez Daddy take on ‘pandemic blues’ as part of South Okanagan Similkameen Pride

The event is scheduled to take place via Zoom on June 16 at 7 p.m.

By Kelsie Kilawna, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

THE DISCOURSE

In these times of heaviness and grief, Madeline Terbasket, who is also known by their drag name, Rez Daddy, plans to bring good medicine in an upcoming drag and burlesque show. Organized by the South Okanagan Similkameen Pride Society (SOSPS) as part of Pride month, Swallow Your Pride is an Indigiqueer, Two-Spirit burlesque and drag show for folks over 18. The event is scheduled to take place via Zoom on June 16 at 7 p.m.

“We wanted to do the Swallow Your Pride event because it’s also National Indigenous History month, so we wanted it to be a Two-Spirit, Indigiqueer event and I’m just so excited for the line-up,” Rez Daddy tells IndigiNews over the phone.

“I was not sure about promoting it because everyone is in mourning,” they say. “But I think love and laughter is really healing for people and I still think we should celebrate Pride month because it’s really important.”

The event’s line-up features five Indigiqueer and Two-Spirit kin: “Lynx Chase, Eddi Licious, Stone E. Rivers, Rose Parks, Lou Lou la Duchesse de Riere, and myself,” says Rez Daddy.

After falling in love with the art as a youth, Rez Daddy says they first got into burlesque in 2017, through the Screaming Chicken Theatrical Society in the unceded territory of the xʷməθkʷəy̓əm (Musqueam), Skwxwu7mesh (Squamish), and səl̓ilwətaɁɬ / sel̓il̓witulh (Tsleil-Waututh) nations.

They went on tour shortly after completing the program, performing in burlesque shows throughout many territories. Then, in 2020 just before COVID-19 swept the globe, they released their drag identity “Rez Daddy” to the world.

Ever since they’ve been utilizing both drag and burlesque to express themselves.

“My signature burlesque act is `Water Spirit’s Retribution’ and it’s about what water would do to you after taking it for granted for so long,” they say.

As for their drag performance, they embody their inner Rez Daddy.

“A lot of people still clock me as female all the time, so Rez Daddy helps me express my masculine side, and to feel that power and energy,” says the self-described “sensation from the Syilx Nation.”

Rez Daddy says reclaiming their sexuality through the art of drag and burlesque has been a beautiful way to connect with themselves and raise their confidence, as well as take back what’s been taken.

“I am so much more in touch with my body and that makes me so much more in touch with the land because I’m part of the land and all of creation,” says Rez Daddy, who also goes by the name “Mother Girth.”

“I think with residential `schools’ and colonization, our sexualities have been so deeply affected, so it has helped me to access my sexuality in a way that’s safe and isn’t overwhelming.”

As part of South Okanagan Similkameen Pride, their upcoming show will explore “Rez Daddy’s pandemic blues,” they say.

“It’s about what’s going on in Rez Daddy’s head when the pandemic hits and he’s run out of lotion and has no Aunties in his phone texting him back, and he’s in the deep end,” they say with a roaring laugh — like a “skim-freakin-xist” (black freakin’ bear).

They hope people tune into the free show to witness people expressing their true diverse selves, they say.

“I want us to just be seen as we are, as badass Two-Spirit, Indigiqueer people, and I hope that people have fun.”

“Swallow Your Pride” isn’t the only event planned for South Okanagan Similkameen Pride. On June 28 at 7 p.m., people can check out “Two Spirit Stories,” a virtual panel. Registration and ticket information for these events is available on the SOSPS website.

Rez Daddy explains that a big part of their role, as they see it, is to support youth to embrace and feel safer in their own identities.

“My hope for the future is that Indigenous Peoples, and our communities, become less homophobic, and we can accept our queer kin more. What’s really important to me is making a future where Indigenous youth are able to be who they are, and be loved unconditionally and truly unconditionally,” says Rez Daddy.

READ MORE: Task force shares ideas to help Canadian sports associations be more LGBTQ-inclusive

READ MORE: Penticton city by-election candidate thanks person who vandalized election sign

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

IndigenousLGBTQ

Previous story
Tourism, hospitality sector digs in for 2nd COVID summer amid wait for border re-opening
Next story
Interior Health top doctor released on bail after sex crimes charges involving child

Just Posted

Dr. Albert de Villiers, chief medical health officer for the Interior Health Authority. (Contributed)
Interior Health top doctor released on bail after sex crimes charges involving child

Dr. Albert de Villiers was arrested on two Alberta charges in Kelowna on Tuesday

Salmon Arm ICBC Service centre. Lachlan Labere/ Salmon Arm Observer
Backlog: New drivers travel from as far as Prince Rupert for road test in Salmon Arm

Salmon Arm man unable to get his road test until late November in Kelowna

The documentary, Celebrate Shuswap, will stream on June 19. (File image)
Upcoming documentary celebrates Shuswap music scene, past and present

Celebrate Shuswap highlights music community’s resilience through pandemic

City council came to the SASCU Recreation Centre June 7 to show off the work that elementary school students created to express their appreciation for nurses and volunteers. From left, Couns. Tim Lavery and Debbie Cannon, nurses Rhonda Wasylenki, Erin Taylor, Rosalyn Grady, Holly Overgaard, Kerrie Hollatz, Daniela Widmer and Nadine Kowaski, as well as Coun. Louise Wallace Richmond and Mayor Alan Harrison. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)
Students post creative appreciation for nurses, volunteers in Salmon Arm

Residents entering rec centre vaccination clinic will be greeted by a colourful act of love

(Pixabay photo)
Morning Start: Sweat is odourless

Your morning start for Wednesday, June 9, 2021

FILE – A view of Hudson Bay Mountain Resort and surroundings near Smithers, B.C., on Monday, Sept. 3, 2018. The trail makes for a bracing hike to Crater Lake (unseen). THE CANADIAN PRESS/Colin Perkel
Tourism, hospitality sector digs in for 2nd COVID summer amid wait for border re-opening

Government decisions on travel will be the deciding factor for much of B.C.’s tourism and hospitality industry

Individuals who took Alesse birth control pills between Jan. 1, 2017, and April 30, 2019, could be eligible to take part in a class-action lawsuit against the manufacturers. (Black Press Media files)
B.C. judge certifies class action against manufacturers of Alesse birth control pills

Two plaintiffs came before the court after becoming pregnant despite taking their Alesse birth control pills

The Better Business Bureau is warning consumers not to fall for an “every child matters” orange shirt scam that is circulating from a Facebook advertisement. (Website/TeeToro)
T-shirt scammers falsely claim to support Indigenous causes, BBB warns

‘Opportunists trying to take advantage of a horrible tragedy is nothing new,” says Karla Laird

B.C.’s “community safety unit” and police raid an unlicensed cannabis store in Sooke, Oct. 27, 2019. (Tim Collins/Sooke News Mirror)
Illegal cannabis often contaminated with pesticides, B.C. study finds

Bacteria, heavy metals also present in some seized samples

Derek and Dahlia Millington (middle and middle right) have opened up Little Falls Foods in Okanagan Falls to fill the need for a grocery store in the community. They’ve brought on their son Malachite Miller (far left), Dianne Gough (middle left) and Spencer McConnell to work at the store. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)
Little Falls Foods opens as only grocery store in Okanagan Falls

The community’s new grocery store is already seeing steady business

A fire was reported up Spion Kopp in Lake Country Wednesday, June 9 shortly after 11 a.m. (Caroline Dava photo)
Fire burning near popular Lake Country trail

Reports of smoke at Spion Kopp

The Cineplex Odeon Theatre at Yonge and Eglinton in Toronto is shown on December 16, 2019.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Aaron Vincent Elkaim
Get out the popcorn: Some movie theatres are opening next week

Re-opening part of B.C.’s COVID restart plan

Willow, Rowan and Monkey (camp names) wrestled through the complex issues of civil disobedience and protesting logging when each of them feels very pro forestry — except for old-growth. They’d just come back from a night operation of building hard blocks at a blockade. (Zoe Ducklow/News Staff)
Behind the line at Fairy Creek: Inside B.C.’s old growth forest battleground

There’s surprising activity happening behind the lines at the Fairy Creek old-growth protest sites

Vancouver-Langara MLA Michael Lee, B.C. Liberal transportation critic, speaks in the legislature, March 10, 2021. (Hansard TV)
MLA Michael Lee officially enters B.C. Liberal leadership contest

Fourth candidate to lead official opposition in B.C. legislature

Most Read