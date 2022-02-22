Rezoning application received for 5 acres uptown near Salmon Arm Secondary

City council doesn’t know yet what type of medium-density housing will be proposed for the site

This parcel at 2790 20th Ave. NE, just northeast of the Sullivan campus of Salmon Arm Secondary and west of the Deo Lutheran Church, has applied for a rezoning from R1, single family residential, to R4, medium density residential, to accommodate a future development. (City of Salmon Arm image)

A plan to rezone a 5.16-acre parcel near Salmon Arm Secondary’s Sullivan campus to accommodate medium density housing is being entertained by city council.

At the city’s development and planning meeting Feb. 22, council heard the parcel at 2790 20th Ave. NE, northeast of the school and west of Deo Lutheran Church, is now zoned R1, single family residential. It currently contains one house and a garage with carport.

The rezoning to R4, medium density housing, requested by owner K. Angove and applicant Franklin Engineering Ltd., would permit a range of housing from single family homes to clustered townhouse development. Because a site concept is not required at the rezoning stage, it’s not yet known what plans for the land will be. That information will be provided when an application for a development permit comes forward.

The report from the city’s planning department said staff support the application because it is in line with the official community plan, which designates the land as medium density residential.

Depending on the type of housing development eventually planned, the land could potentially accommodate up to 80 to 90 units.

City council forwarded the rezoning application to the next meeting of council for consideration of first and second readings. A public hearing will be held at the March 14 council meeting.

