Rezoning for sewer connection

Lachlan Labere/Eagle Valley News The district is rezoning Ridgeview Mobile Home Park so the owner can expand the number of units on the property and, in turn, be able to connect the park to municipal sewer.

Inclusion of second access a condition of mobile park rezoning

A Sicamous mobile park will now be zoned as such.

At their regular meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 24, the District of Sicamous’ mayor and council voted in favour of rezoning Ridgeview Mobile Home Park, located at 1225 Eagle Pass Way, in behind the Shell station, from C1 Town Centre to R4 Mobile Home Residential.

In a memo to council, district planner Melinda Smyrl explains the mobile park is currently not hooked up to the municipal sewer system. Instead, the 16 mobile units currently on the property are served by a shared septic system.

“As per district bylaw No. 194, 1996, the property is required to connect,” writes Smyrl. “The owner has stated that the cost of connecting units to the sewer system is upwards of $100,000. Adding additional units to the development is a means of facilitating connection fees, according to the owner.”

While the owner can an additional six mobile home units, staff recommended and the owner agreed to limiting the total number of units to 19.

Staff also recommended the owner provide a 2.5 metre wide access from Conn Street for emergency access only. Installation of a fire hydrant on Conn Street is also a required condition of the rezoning. Currently, the main access to the property is by an easement through the Shell property.

Sicamous Fire Chief Brett Ogino said the emergency access and fire hydrant would help to provide better fire protection to the mobile park and area.

