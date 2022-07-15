Rezoning of Salmon Arm property opens door for more rentals

City council approved a zoning bylaw amendment for 50 30th St. SE. The new medium density zoning opens the door for additional rental units

Salmon Arm council approved rezoning of a 30th Street SE property near the middle school, opening the door for additional rental units.

At its July 11 meeting, council gave final reading to a zoning bylaw amendment for 50 30th St. SE. The lot was rezoned from R1 single family residential to R4 medium density residential, bringing the non-conforming six unit multi-family building on the property into alignment with regulation and, according to city staff, potentially facilitating future development of additional rental units.

“There’s an older apartment building on the property…,” explained city development services director Kevin Pearson. “When the current owner purchased the lot he wanted to zone it to R4 to legalize some of the additional suites in the building and also to increase the density. The R1 zoning made the development non-conforming. However, the building was actually constructed before we had a zoning bylaw in Salmon Arm.”

Pearson said it took a while for the applicant to meet all the conditions – the bylaw amendment had been sitting at third reading since early 2018.

“We just had word last month that all of the BC Building Code concerns have been addressed,” said Pearson, “And the applicant is also interested in increasing the density even further but, for the time being, he’s still wanting this zoning bylaw to be approved by city council.”

A staff report explains with the R4 zoning, the property would support eight dwelling units “assuming the gross areas of the subject parcel and no density bonus.” With a density bonus, additional units could be permitted.

“The ultimate intent of the owner is to develop 10 rental units…” reads the report. Staff commented the proposed density appears sensitive to established neighbouring land uses.

Parking on the property is very limited and staff said it is important the proposed development meets or exceeds parking requirements.

“Review at later stages of development (Development Permit and/or Building Permit) will be required to illustrate how the applicant’s proposed development would address such requirements…,” reads the report.

