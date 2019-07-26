UPDATE: 10 Cawston homes on evacuation alert due to Richter Mountain wildfire

UPDATE: 6:25 p.m.

An evacuation alert has been issued for 10 homes due to the wildfire at Richter Mountain.

The alert was issued by the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen Emergency Operations Centre at 5:15 p.m. on Friday afternoon.

The impacted addresses are listed below:

1090 HIGHWAY 3

1131 HIGHWAY 3

1125 HIGHWAY 3

1143 HIGHWAY 3

1095 HIGHWAY 3

1009 HIGHWAY 3

1117 HIGHWAY 3

101 CHOPAKA RD

963 HIGHWAY 3

1002 HIGHWAY 3

Residents of these addresses should be prepared to leave their homes at a moments notice as an Evacuation Order could be issued at any time. Property owners will be given as much advance notice as possible prior to an evacuation order, however, you may receive limited notice due to changing conditions.

________

ORIGINAL STORY:

A wildfire burning near Cawston has now grown to 80 hectares.

The Richter Mountain fire was discovered July 24. It was caused by lightning.

While crews have responded to the fire, it is described as out of control by the B.C. Wildfire Service.

So far this year, 107 fires have been reported in the Kamloops Fire Centre’s region, which includes the Richter Mountain fire. A total of 1,055 hectares has burned in the region.

Provincewide, 558 fires, destroying 12,278 hectares, have been recorded.

