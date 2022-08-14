Richter Mountain wildfire, near Osoyoos being held

A vehicle fire sparked the blaze on Highway 3 on Aug. 4

The Richter Mountain wildfire, 17 kilometres west of Osoyoos along Highway 3, is now classified as being held.

Since this fire was discovered Aug. 3, crews worked to build a hand guard up slope on either side of the fire and were supported by both helicopters and airtankers to suppress the fire burning in steep terrain at high elevations.

The wildfire is not likely to spread beyond determined containment lines due to the suppression carried out by the BC Wildfire Service. Crews will continue to work the fire to extinguish areas of heat and flame in the coming days.

The fire was sparked by a large vehicle fire that spread into the slope nearby.

It quickly grew to 50 hectares in size and caused over 20 properties to be in evacuation alert. Those alerts have since been rescinded.

Airtankers send fire retardant on the Richter Mountain fire near Osoyoos. (BC Wildfire)

