Okanagan Trestle Tour is July 1 and celebrates Canada Day and the great trail. (Photo submitted)

Ride Okanagan rails for Canada Day

2018 Okanagan Trestles Tour July 1 at KVR trail

Their mantra encapsulates their belief with precision: cycling is the new golf.

With the swarm of interest about rail trails in the Okanagan right now, from tourism associations, trail groups, new rail trail groups and the province, the Okanagan Trestles Tour motto is fitting.

The Okanagan Trestles Tour is fast approaching its sixth annual event July 1.

More than 650 participants from across Western Canada and beyond come to ride the historic KVR Rail Trail.

“The fully support ride is not a race, no timing and no results, participants are encouraged to bring their cameras and enjoy the day,” said Glenn Bond with the tour.

There are three distance choices: 80, 40 or 20 kilometres. The 80-kilometre route is the most popular as it starts at Myra Canyon, a national historic site, with 18 trestles and two tunnels.

“This year the Okanagan Trestles Tour is celebrating Canada Day and the Great Trail. The KVR is part of the Trans Canada Trail network. Everyone will get a souvenir white and red event shirt with maple leaves proudly showing Canadian spirit,” Bond said.

The Okanagan Trestles Tour is a one-day cycling event for all ages and abilities.

The ride is flat and two per cent downhill with incredible views of the Okanagan Valley.

The 40-kilometre route starts at Chute Lake (the halfway point of the 80-kilometre ride) and the 20 km route starts at Glen Fir (above Naramata) with all events finishing in Penticton.

As cyclists arrive in Penticton, they’ll be greeted by live music, a BBQ, wine, Cannery Beer and Okanagan Cider.

“Abandoned railway corridors hold unparalleled opportunities for cycling as proven by many rail trails around the world. Ride the Okanagan Trestles Tour and experience one of the most scenic rail trails in the world,” Bond said.

For more information visit www.okanagantrestlestour.com.

