Rider Express looking to add to stops in the Shuswap

Inter-city bus line Rider Express is requesting an increase to the frequency of their Trans-Canada Highway trips east of Kamloops that would bring additional service to the Shuswap.
Rider’s submission to the Passenger Transportation Board states their ridership has been steadily increasing since they started operations in late 2018. The increased ridership has led the bus line to increase their service from one trip per day in each direction between Calgary and Kamloops.
Also included in the application to the Passenger Transportation Board is the addition of scheduled stops in Sorrento, the Village of Chase and Surrey on the Trans-Canada Highway route.
Rider Express is already advertising daily trips both westbound and eastbound between Vancouver and Calgary on the schedules page of their website.
jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter