Risk of debris flow impacting Sicamous residences a high concern for regional district

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District is seeking funding from Emergency Management BC for the second year of operation of an early warning system for residences of the Sicamous Creek Mobile Home Park, which remains at risk of a debris flow. (Rebecca Willson–Eagle Valley News)

Effects of the 2021 Two Mile Road wildfire near Sicamous continue to be a source of concern in the area.

One of the main concerns stemming from the 2,500-hectare blaze is the risk of a debris flow impacting the 27-unit Sicamous Creek Mobile Home Park located at the bottom of the Wiseman Creek drainage.

“We were told by our geotechnical engineers there’s a 2-3 year window where we’re at a high risk of debris flow in that area,” Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) protective services team leader Derek Sutherland said at the April 18 meeting of the Shuswap Emergency Program Executive. “As a matter of fact, our geotechnical engineers have told us there’s a 100 per cent chance of a debris flow within a two-year period.”

Sutherland’s comment was based on information provided by BGC Engineering. In December 2021, CSRD staff and BGC’s Matthius Jakob and Hazel Wong hosted a community meeting in Sicamous to discuss the risk of landslides occurring as a result of the wildfire, which destroyed vegetation in the watershed, making it so that lesser rainstorms could trigger debris flow events.

Of the mitigation options shared at the 2021 meeting, the only one the province and Emergency Management BC (EMBC) were willing to fund was an early warning system for residents of the mobile home park. Last year was the first year the system was operational.

“We’ve been going back and forth on this with the province to fund the early warning system we had in place last year,” said Sutherland, noting the initial estimate for the second year turned out to be 10 times less than the $50,000 cost. But Sutherland said EMBC has given verbal indication it will be covering the expense.

“It’s the only viable mitigation for this because even if we had the $3- to $6-million to put engineered structures up in the watershed, we don’t have any time to get it done,” said Sutherland. “So we need to know where the risk windows are and what the thresholds are to evacuate the community and get them to safety when we expect to have these debris flows.”

Regarding the early alert system, Sutherland said it has been adjusted from last year when four evacuation alerts and no evacuation orders were issued.

Salmon Arm representative, Coun. Kevin Flynn, asked if there’s still disagreement between the CSRD’s geotechnical engineers and those with BC Timber Sales regarding salvage logging proposed for the wildfire-affected watershed. Sutherland explained Jakob, who died last October in an accident, had maintained logging would further destabilize slopes in the area and increase the risks to the community below. The hydrologist for the province, Sutherland continued, argues it won’t destabilize the slope, but will actually improve the situation.

“Certainly Matthias’ position on the matter was we need to be conservative because people’s lives are at risk here,” said Sutherland, adding Sicamous council is writing a letter to BC Timber Sales which have already sold “three different timber sales in that area that represent 10 cutblocks.”

“They’ve already started logging on one of those cutblocks and intend to start on another one after the May long weekend,” said Sutherland.

Flynn suggested the board reiterate its opposition to the salvage logging, as it has done in the past through letters to the province.

Electoral Area E director Rhona Martin raised another concern connected to the wildfire. She said when you drive past the mobile home park to Swansea Point, “there’s a ton of debris that’s going to come down on the road (Highway 97A) and it’s going to take out the power lines.”

“You can just see that it’s going to happen and I can’t see them logging right up there because it’s right on the edge of a cliff. You see these logs jutting out from the bank. If one of those was to all of a sudden slide down…”

Sutherland said he would contact the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure’s area roads manager about the concern and see if a danger tree assessment has been done.

