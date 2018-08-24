Road closed as party preparations get underway

Section of Lakeshore Drive now blocked off for Downtown Askew’s anniversary celebration

The section of Lakeshore Drive between Shuswap Street and Alexander Street is closed for the afternoon as preparations are underway for the Downtown Askew’s 50th Anniversary party, being held from 4 to 10 p.m.

Event includes live music, a barbecue and wood-fired pizza, a beer and wine garden and plenty of in-store demos. Downtown Salmon Arm is sponsoring family friendly entertainment with “Mr. Barrell of Fun”, Rene Gaisson, performing an interactive sing-a-long at 4:15 p.m., and magician/entertainer Leif David at 5:30 p.m.

