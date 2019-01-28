Robbery at Kamloops laundry mat

McCleaners in Kamloops was allegedly robbed Monday morning

Kamloops RCMP are looking for a man who allegedly robbed a laundry mat, Monday morning.

According to Cpl. Jodi Shelkie a man brandishing a knife and a hammer entered McCleaners on Seymour Street about 11:30 a.m.

He went to the cash register and took money that was inside and then left on foot,” Shelkie stated. “The clerk was not injured.”

The suspect is described as:

  • 5 feet 10 inches tall

  • Caucasian or First Nations
  • Wearing a grey hoodie with stripes on the lower sleeves, jeans and black runners

If you have any information about this suspect, please contact Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000 or, if you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

@Jen_zee
jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Vancouver Island ‘tin can’ used car ad goes viral
Next story
‘Significant development’ expected in Bruce McArthur’s case: police

Just Posted

Intoxicated man arrested in Sicamous on suspicion of damaging vehicle

45-year-old Salmon Arm resident breached probation by consuming alcohol

RCMP investigating armed robbery of Salmon Arm business

Downtown music store manager shares brief, unsettling exchange with suspect

Ski enthusiast speaks up for Sicamous back country

Blaine Carson would like to see better signage and parking at switchbacks west of Bruhn Bridge

Valentine’s Day fundraiser for MMIW done search team

Doors will open at 4:30 p.m. on Feb. 14. at the Splatsin Community Centre in Enderby.

Editorial: Tune out of tech, tune into real-world fun

Unplug and Play week runs Jan. 26 to Feb. 2 througout the Shuswap

VIDEO: Truck didn’t stop at intersection where Broncos crash happened

Five days have been set aside for Jaskirat Singh Sidhu’s sentencing hearing

Robbery at Kamloops laundry mat

McCleaners in Kamloops was allegedly robbed Monday morning

Vancouver Island ‘tin can’ used car ad goes viral

Amusing UsedVictoria ad for ‘93 Subaru Justy finding popularity online, but no buyers yet

Okanagan College film series looks at the anthropocene era

H.O.P.E. : What You Eat Matters, takes place this Wednesday in Kelowna

B.C. man claims Tim Hortons refused to sell him sandwich for homeless panhandler

The Kamloops Tim Hortons outlet said the issue had to do with how the sandwich was ordered

Jagmeet Singh stakes NDP leadership on Burnaby South byelection

Risky bid: The NDP narrowly won the riding in 2015

Impaired driving laws creates different classes of offenders, says B.C. lawyer

Kyla Lee says new impaired laws are unconstitutional and unfair

UPDATE: Vernon crash injuries not ‘serious harm,’ investigators drop jurisdiction

The incident unfolded in Vernon in the early morning hours of Jan. 25

Alberta not pleased with Victoria’s proposed lawsuit against oil/gas

Premier Rachel Notley says the “hypocrisy of this proposed lawsuit is astounding”

Most Read