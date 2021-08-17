(Jennifer Klumpp/GoFundMe)

(Jennifer Klumpp/GoFundMe)

Rock Creek man’s home burns down after lightning strike

His sister-in-law launched a fundraiser for him to support him

A GoFundMe campaign has been launched after a Rock Creek man’s home went up in flames earlier this month.

Jennifer Klumpp said her brother-in-law Kyle’s home was struck by lightning around 4 a.m. on Aug. 4. In her fundraising campaign, Klumpp said the fire ignited at the house’s front door.

“Once Kyle had realized how extreme the situation was, he tried several things trying to save it,” according to the page.

“The blaze happened so fast there was very little he could do.”

Kyle, along with his dog, made it out safely with no injuries.

“Unfortunately, there is no insurance that will cover this home,” she wrote.

“Kyle has always been a sentimental kind of guy with a lot of special things in his home that can’t be replaced.

The funds raised from the campaign will go towards helping Kyle build a new house in the spring.

To donate, you can visit Kyle’s fundraising page.

READ MORE: 10 Okanagan Indian Band homes, 1 business lost in White Rock Lake wildfire

@twilamam
twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

firefundraiserGrand ForksOkanagan

Previous story
UPDATE: Trudeau follows Singh, promising ‘consequences’ for unvaccinated federal workers
Next story
UPDATE: 10 Okanagan Indian Band homes, 1 business lost in White Rock Lake wildfire

Just Posted

Spallumcheen on Stepping Stones Crescent in August 2021. That’s directly across Okanagan lake to the OKIB Reservation. (Paul Anderson/Contributed to Black Press Media)
PHOTOS: 825,000 hectares have burned as wildfires rages across B.C.’s Interior

One lane of the Solsqua-Sicamous Bridge is now open. (District of Sicamous photo)
One lane of new Solsqua-Sicamous bridge now open

This map, made by the BC Wildfire Service on Aug. 16, shows the perimeter of the 4,359 hectare Crazy Creek Gorge wildfire. (BCWS image)
Crazy Creek Gorge wildfire north of Sicamous now over 4,000 hectares in size

Columbia Shuswap Regional District development services staff have requested the transfer of funds from development reserves to related budgets to help address an increased workload. (CSRD Image)
Increased workload taps OT budgets at Columbia Shuswap Regional District