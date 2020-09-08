Chase RCMP respond to Aug. 26, 2020 collision on Highway 1 involving a large rock. (File photo)

Rock flies off hillside, strikes transport truck on Highway 1 near Chase

RCMP report the semi had to be towed after the August incident but the driver was not badly injured

This was a collision that the driver literally did not see coming.

Just after noon on Aug. 26, Chase RCMP were called to a motor vehicle incident on the Trans-Canada Highway just east of Chase, where they found the driver of a transport truck and trailer with an injured right arm.

He reported that he had been driving in the eastbound slow lane, when a large rock fell off the side of the cliff and crashed into the cab of the truck.

The boulder, a foot-and-a-half in diameter, had gone through the top of the windshield, struck the driver in the right arm and then landed in the sleeper of the truck.

The vehicle had to be towed, and the driver was checked by paramedics. Police say that, fortunately, he did not appear to be seriously injured.

