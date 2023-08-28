Highways crews are en route to reports of a rock slide near North Beach Road, north of Summerland. (Facebook photo from Tahea Mack)

Highways crews are en route to reports of a rock slide near North Beach Road, north of Summerland. (Facebook photo from Tahea Mack)

UPDATE: Rock slide still blocks Highway 97 north of Summerland

Next update is at 7 p.m.

UPDATE: 6 p.m.

Highway 97 north of Summerland remains closed due to a landslide at North Beach Road Monday afternoon.

The next update is at 7 p.m.

A power outage in the area is impacting about 85 customers, said BC Hydro.

Huge boulders came crashing down, bringing with it power lines onto the highway around 2:20 p.m.

ORIGINAL

An assessment is in progress following of a landslide at North Beach Road north of Summerland.

The incident was reported by DriveBC on Monday, Aug. 28 around 2:20 p.m. Highways crews have arrived and are waiting for a geotechnical assessment.

According to the report, all lanes of the highway are blocked in both directions.

While the roadblock affects 0.3 kilometres, the detours in effect are considerably longer. DriveBC lists Highway 97C, Highway 5A, Highway 3 and Highway 33 for detours.

The next update is expected around 5 p.m.

To report a typo, email:
newsroom@summerlandreview.com.


newsroom@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Highway 97landslideSummerland

Previous story
UPDATE: West Kelowna school, Smith Creek allowed to head home

Just Posted

The BC Wildfire Service said repair work continued on the Holding Bridge near the Flume Trail in Tsútswecw Par on Monday, Aug. 28. The bridge and surrounding area were impacted by the Bush Creek East wildfire. (Matt Zimmer/Facebook photo)
Significant infrastructure damage in North Shuswap due to wildfire

Crannóg Ales, located on Elson Road, shared this photo of the Bush Creek East wildfire as it moved into the Sorrento area on Friday evening, Aug. 18, 2023. (Crannóg Ales/Facebook)
Letter: Shuswap residents give thanks to firefighters, community

Smoke settles over Okanagan Lake Saturday, Aug. 26 with Fintry in the background. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Air quality advisory continues in Okanagan, much of B.C.

Wildfire damage of homes on the West Kelowna hillside overlooking Okanagan Lake became more widely apparent when the smoke from the Grouse Complex wildfires lifted from the valley on Wednesday. (File photo)
Okanagan wildfires add stress to house insurance sector