Rock slide forces rural Keremeos residents to leave their homes

UPDATE – #BCHwy3 Rockslide between Hedley-Nickleplate Rd and Ashnola Rd. The road is CLOSED 2 km east of #Hedley to 3 km west of #Keremeos. Assessment in progress.https://t.co/1aqc7CfUyd — Drive BC (@DriveBC) March 23, 2019

Some rural Keremeos residents have left their homes following the rock slide that closed Highway 3 just west of that village Friday night.

According to Keremeos Mayor Manfred Bauer, Emergency Social Services personnel set up operations at Victory Hall in the town centre.

“A few people” have checked in, he said.

At 10:20 p.m. Friday DriveBC reported the slide area as 21.9 km – from three km west of Keremeos to 2 km east of Hedley.

One woman early on the scene described rocks “bigger than our car…I was swerving everywhere. It was scary.”

Ashlin White was driving from Penticton to Princeton. She said she heard the rumbling of falling rocks.

“We came around the corner and the boulders were huge, like all over the road…We stopped for 15 minutes and were warning people. When we left the cops were there.”

According to DriveBC the next update will be Saturaday March 23 at 7:30 a.m.

