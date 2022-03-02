A semi approaches a rock slide on Highway 3 west of Midway Monday morning, March 2. Photo: Submitted

Rock slide hits Hwy 3 west of Midway

No one hurt after rock face gives way, says highway contractor

Highway 3 is down to single-lane alternating traffic west of Midway following a rock slide at 9 a.m. Wednesday, March 2.

Greg McNeil, operations manager at the highway contractor Yellowhead Road and Bridge (YRB), said a small section of a rock-face fell onto the westbound lane roughly six kilometres west of the village. No one was hurt when the slide let loose around 600 cubic metres of rock, he said.

YRB expects the highway will re-open to two-lane traffic by the end of day, Wednesday.

Crews will have to take down a 25-metre high pine tree above the slide because the tree is at risk of falling onto the road.

McNeil said the slide was likely caused by February’s free/thaw cycle, much like the recent highway slide above Christina Lake.

 

