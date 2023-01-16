Rock slide in Keremeos damages trailer and tent, closes Highway 3

Unconfirmed reports that an evacuation is taking place in the area

A rock slide in Keremeos by the Fas Gas and Eagle RV park took out a tent and damaged a trailer Monday morning, Jan. 16. (Facebook)

A slide in Keremeos is blocking Highway 3 after large rocks narrowly missed the Fas Gas and hit some trailers.

According to DriveBC emergency vehicles are on scene and all lanes are blocked for about 1.6 kilometres between Ashnola Road and 10th Avenue in Keremeos. The rock fall took place just past 11 a.m.

According to some posts on social media, some of the falling rocks damaged at least one trailer and a large tent on the other side of the highway at the Eagle RV park. It’s not known if anyone is injured.

There are unconfirmed reports that the area is being evacuated. The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen is expected to have a statement soon.

No estimated time for reopening has been posted, and an update is expected at 2 p.m.

Nav Singh was working at the Fas Gas when the rocks came down. He said he didn’t hear it come down but did see one rock on the road and had heard a rock hit a trailer in the RV park.

He said the highway is closed in both directions, but vehicles can still get through using the Red and White bridges. Semis are not allowed to access the bridges however.

The detour would take drivers from the Ashnola Road over the Red Bridge, along River Road, then over White Bridge and Bridge Street before connecting back up to 10th Avenue on the other side of the slide area.

A smaller slide took place in that same location on Saturday.

