Rock slide on Highway 97 north of Summerland beginning to stabilize

No estimated time for reopening of highway, but detour is in place

While crews continue to work on the rock slide north of Summerland, the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure is beginning to see signs of stabilization at the site.

The slide occurred on Jan. 31 and since Feb. 2, the highway has been closed as crews are working to clear the debris and stabilize the site.

There was no slide movement overnight and geotechnical assessments are continuing.

While the highway remains closed with no estimated time of reopening, ministry staff are optimistic as the progress continues.

Scaling and drilling work resumed on Wednesday after it had been halted on Tuesday due to unsafe conditions for workers from snow and high winds.

A small blast on Wednesday removed some overhanging rock and allowed for the safe use of an excavator at the site. The excavator is removing rock and allowing access for equipment at the north side of the slide.

The next blast, scheduled for Friday, will cause up to a 45-minute delay on the 900-metre Callan Road detour.

The detour is working well for traffic on the highway. Blasting will not occur between 7 and 9 a.m. or 4 and 6 p.m.

Barriers have been installed above Callan Road to allow safe travel along the detour. Commercial vehicles winder than 3.7 metres are only allowed between midnight and 5 a.m. Pedestrians and cyclists are not permitted.

The speed limit through the detour is 30 kilometres an hour.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
From boat motor to horse saddle, search recovers thousands in stolen property
Next story
UPDATE: Police incident unfolds in Kamloops

Just Posted

Column: Exercise key to healthier and potentially longer life

Great Outdoors by James Murray

Abandoned utility trailer burns under Trans-Canada Highway

Burning trailer spotted below underpass in Shuswap, arson suspected

Five years ago, homeless man ‘had everything’

Shuswap man talks about need to remember homeless people had better lives

New Year, New You: Lake Country woman wins makeover contest

Jenny Dodman is the winner of Black Press Media’s New Year, New You contest

Skier frustrated with ‘dangerous’ snowmobiles on cross-country trails

Sledders in designated non-motorized vehicle areas create hazardous conditions in Shuswap

Valentine’s Day serenade

Shuswap Barbershop singers deliver musical message of love

Heavy police presence reported near Richmond Park in Kelowna

Witnesses says he heard a loud bang

Rock slide on Highway 97 north of Summerland beginning to stabilize

No estimated time for reopening of highway, but detour is in place

Single on Valentine’s Day? Don’t worry, we got you

A round up of some of the funny memes out there for singles this Valentine’s Day

B.C. Hydro rates to rise another 8.1 per cent in next five years

Rates have gone up 70 per cent over the last decade

Bail hearings postponed for those charged in Kelowna Canada Day homicide

Esa Carriere was killed following an altercation. Four people have been charged with manslaughter.

From boat motor to horse saddle, search recovers thousands in stolen property

More than 100 suspected stolen items uncovered at Okanagan storage facility

RCMP searching for owner of vintage collection

The collection includes hockey cards, watches, coins and more

Keep track of where the days go

Beautiful City of Salmon Arm calendars available free at the Observer office

Most Read