DriveBC announced the highway was open around 11 a.m. on Dec. 5

Rocks are no longer blocking Highway 97A.

The highway was closed near Swansea Point south of Sicamous since Friday, Dec. 3.

DriveBC announced the rocks were cleared around 11:20 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 5.

