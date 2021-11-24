UPDATE: Rocks on Highway 1 near Sicamous have been cleared

Traffic was reduced to single-lane alternating for about 45 minutes

According to DriveBC, rocks on Highway 1 west of Sicamous are impeding traffic. (Google image)

Update, 10:50 a.m.:

The rocks that were impeding traffic on Highway 1 near Sicamous have been cleared, according to DriveBC.

Motorists are asked to watch for traffic control and expect delays.

Original story:

Rocks on Highway 1 near Sicamous are impeding traffic.

According to DriveBC, the rocks are two kilometres west of Sicamous and crews are on scene clearing them.

AIMRoads said via Twitter that crews arrived at 10:15.

SicamousTransCanada