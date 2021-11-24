According to DriveBC, rocks on Highway 1 west of Sicamous are impeding traffic. (Google image)

According to DriveBC, rocks on Highway 1 west of Sicamous are impeding traffic. (Google image)

UPDATE: Rocks on Highway 1 near Sicamous have been cleared

Traffic was reduced to single-lane alternating for about 45 minutes

Update, 10:50 a.m.:

The rocks that were impeding traffic on Highway 1 near Sicamous have been cleared, according to DriveBC.

Motorists are asked to watch for traffic control and expect delays.

Original story:

Rocks on Highway 1 near Sicamous are impeding traffic.

According to DriveBC, the rocks are two kilometres west of Sicamous and crews are on scene clearing them.

AIMRoads said via Twitter that crews arrived at 10:15.

Read more: Shuswap dairy needs milk bottles returned after increasing production to meet demand

Do you have something else we should report on? Email: zachary.roman@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

SicamousTransCanada

Previous story
3 men found guilty of killing Ahmaud Arbery
Next story
Search and rescue suspend probe into disappearance of Kamloops woman last seen Nov. 1

Just Posted

Twelve-year-old Kody, a Dachshund-cross, was returned to his owner in Prince George after he was found by Chase RCMP at the home of a former neighbour of the owner who had moved to Chase, B.C. (Facebook photo)
Chase RCMP find dog missing from Prince George about 600 kilometres away

Armed forces members met with Princeton Mayor Spencer Coyne Wednesday, Nov. 24.
Soldiers deployed to Princeton for flood relief

According to DriveBC, rocks on Highway 1 west of Sicamous are impeding traffic. (Google image)
UPDATE: Rocks on Highway 1 near Sicamous have been cleared

Robyn and Ed Jespersen were recognized as two of the Shuswap’s outstanding community leaders in the 2021 Salmon Arm Top 20 Under 40 program. (Contributed)
Salmon Arm’s Top 20 Under 40: Robyn and Ed Jespersen