The remnants of a small landslide remain along the side of the Trans-Canada Highway near Kault Hill on Sunday, April 7. (Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer)

Rocks slide down Kault Hill west of Salmon Arm

Social media reports indicate some of the small slide was cleared from the highway by passersby

Kault Hill west of Salmon Arm was the site of a small rock slide on April 6.

A part of the rock bluff adjacent to the eastbound lane of the Trans-Canada Highway sloughed down shortly before 5 p.m. Reports posted on social media indicate the highway was not closed by the slide and no vehicles were hit. Passersby reportedly cleared the smaller rocks that had made it onto the roadway from the path of traffic.

The remnants of the slide remain in the ditch alongside the highway marked by traffic cones.

