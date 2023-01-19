A rockslide has taken place on Green Lake Road, 150 metres off Highway 97 in OK Falls. (Aim Roads)

A rockslide has taken place on Green Lake Road, 150 metres off Highway 97 in OK Falls. (Aim Roads)

Rockslide closes road off Highway 97 in Okanagan Falls

The slide took place Thursday morning on Green Lake Road

A road just off Highway 97 in Okanagan Falls has closed in both directions after a rockslide took place Thursday morning.

AIM Roads posted that the rock fall took place around 8:15 a.m. on Green Lake Road.

There is no current impact to Highway 97 according to DriveBC’s online map.

The road is 150 metres from Highway 97. AIM Roads posted that they are unable to provide an approximate reopening time of the road. A geotechnical assessment will take place as soon as possible.

This comes after a rockslide just west of Keremeos Monday morning that crossed Highway 3 and badly damaged a trailer and tent in the Eagle RV park there. Some 20 people have been evacuated from the park. The highway re-opened the next day.

READ MORE: Evacuation and geotech assessment underway after rockslide

On Tuesday, a rockslide crossed Coalmont Road in Tulameen, near Princeton. That road was re-opened that evening.

VIDEO: Rockslide caught on camera

