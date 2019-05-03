A rockslide has dumped debris at the side of Highway 97. (AIM Roads)

Rockslide dumps rubble on Highway 97 near Lake Country

Traffic is not affected by the slide

A minor rockslide has dumped rubble at the side of Highway 97 near Chrystal Water Road on Friday.

According to contractor AIM Roads, the rockslide is not affecting traffic and they are working with the transportation ministry to clear the rubble.

Previous story
Last chance to participate in ‘Unplug and Play Week’ in Vernon
Next story
Vernon students strike for climate action — again

Just Posted

Private power report puts Shuswap MLA to the test

New duties come with new challenges for Greg Kyllo

Salmon Arm Waves excel in Masters Provincial Championships

Swimmers bring home medals and personal bests from B.C. meet in Saanich

Hopes for Mr. Mikes in Salmon Arm include a July opening

One of owners says new restaurant plans to hire about 80 staff

Okanagan animal response team wants to help you prep for wildfire season

ALERT: Prepare pets for wildfires with evacuation plans, grab-and-go kits and mutual aid agreements

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: It’s heating up

Environment Canada forecasts clear skies and sun Friday

VIDEO: Star Wars family mourns Chewbacca actor Peter Mayhew

Mayhew died at his home in Texas this week. He was 74.

May the Fourth be with you: 10 fun facts about Chewbacca and wookiees

Chewbacca actor, Peter Mayhew, died on April 30

Vancouver Aquarium, Ontario’s Marineland shipping beluga whales out of country

A new federal bill banning whale and dolphin captivity is nearing law

Mobile safe injection unit in Kelowna breaks down

Problems with mobile supervised drug consumption RV prompts IH to set up temporary site

All-girl teen band from Kelowna to compete for chance to play at Penticton’s Peach Festival

The Royals take the stage on May 4 at 2:30 p.m. at Tug’s Taphouse

B.C. youth continue to strike for climate justice

Sustained campaign by youth to pressure governments and corporations to divest from fossil fuels

Summerland firefighters extinguish abandoned campfire

While no campfire bans are in place, fire department urges campers to use caution

LETTER: Toxic bitumen is the problem

Alberta’s neglect over the tar ponds and its unfunded liability of $260 billion raise concerns

Rockslide dumps rubble on Highway 97 near Lake Country

Traffic is not affected by the slide

Most Read