Rockslide dumps rubble on Highway 97 near Lake Country

A minor rockslide has dumped rubble at the side of Highway 97 near Chrystal Water Road on Friday.
According to contractor AIM Roads, the rockslide is not affecting traffic and they are working with the transportation ministry to clear the rubble.
Traffic is not affected by the slide
A minor rockslide has dumped rubble at the side of Highway 97 near Chrystal Water Road on Friday.
According to contractor AIM Roads, the rockslide is not affecting traffic and they are working with the transportation ministry to clear the rubble.
Swimmers bring home medals and personal bests from B.C. meet in Saanich
One of owners says new restaurant plans to hire about 80 staff
ALERT: Prepare pets for wildfires with evacuation plans, grab-and-go kits and mutual aid agreements
Mayhew died at his home in Texas this week. He was 74.
Chewbacca actor, Peter Mayhew, died on April 30
A new federal bill banning whale and dolphin captivity is nearing law
Problems with mobile supervised drug consumption RV prompts IH to set up temporary site
The Royals take the stage on May 4 at 2:30 p.m. at Tug’s Taphouse
Sustained campaign by youth to pressure governments and corporations to divest from fossil fuels
While no campfire bans are in place, fire department urges campers to use caution
Alberta’s neglect over the tar ponds and its unfunded liability of $260 billion raise concerns
Put down the phones and turn off the television, Interior Savings wants kids to get active
Chewbacca actor, Peter Mayhew, died on April 30
Alberta’s neglect over the tar ponds and its unfunded liability of $260 billion raise concerns
One of owners says new restaurant plans to hire about 80 staff
Swimmers bring home medals and personal bests from B.C. meet in Saanich
Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network
Summerland and the province of B.C. already have regulations governing cannabis retail stores