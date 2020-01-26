A rockslide was affecting traffic on Sunnybrae Canoe-Point road west of Herald Park on the afternoon of Jan. 26. (Brenda Babiuk/Facebook)

Rockslide obstructing traffic in Sunnybrae

Large boulders rolled onto Sunnybrae Canoe-Point Road in the South Shuswap.

Reports on Social media indicate a rockslide has obstructed traffic on Sunnybrae Canoe-Point road west of Herald Park.

Large rocks rolled down the mountainside and came to rest on the road. The road runs along the shore of Shuswap Lake.

Both lanes of traffic were affected by the slide and passersby attempted to move some of the rocks out of the way.

Read More: No travel ban, temperature checks for Wuhan travellers as coronavirus spreads to Canada

Read More: Habitat for Humanity ReStore planned for former Safeway location in Salmon Arm

An Aim Roads maintenance truck was seen heading towards the area of the rockslide.

More to come.


jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Quebec Court of Appeal to hear Alexandre Bissonnette appeals on Monday
Next story
Deputy prime minister asks Opposition not to delay new NAFTA deal

Just Posted

Rockslide obstructing traffic in Sunnybrae

Large boulders rolled onto Sunnybrae Canoe-Point Road in the South Shuswap.

Island road trip unkind to playoff-bound Silverbacks

As the ‘Backs hit the road, the chase for a better playoff berth in the Interior was heating up.

Word on the street: What is your biggest pet peeve regarding cellphone use?

In light of Unplug and Play Family Literacy Week run by the… Continue reading

In photos: Reino Keski-Salmi Loppet at Larch Hills

The race saw over 700 athletes take to the ski trails

Habitat for Humanity ReStore planned for former Safeway location in Salmon Arm

If renovations go as planned, store in Centenoka Park Mall could open in May or June

Officials reaching out to those in contact with Canada’s first coronavirus patient

The illness has sickened at least 1,975 people and killed 56 in China

Canada’s basketball community mourns Kobe Bryant after helicopter crash

Bryant was an 18-time NBA all-star who won five championships

‘Devastated’: Fans, celebrities remember Kobe Bryant after his death

Bryant played all of his 20-year career with the NBA with the Los Angeles Lakers

Investigation launched after six dead puppies dumped in Richmond hotel parking lot

RAPS reminds people they can always give up puppies they can’t take care of

Canadian Lunar New Year celebrations dampened by coronavirus worries

But Health Minister Patty Hajdu said today that the risk of infection is low

B.C. VIEWS: New coronavirus outbreak an important reminder

Walking the line between cautious and alarmist

Communities in Bloom: Resolutions to make 2020 bloom

Along with work in the garden, Sicamous residents can help out with the annual banner project.

Snow angels: B.C. volunteers shovel for those who can’t

‘They’ve helped me make it through the rest of the winter’

Kobe Bryant, daughter killed in California helicopter crash

Bryant entered the NBA draft straight out of high school in 1996

Most Read