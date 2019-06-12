A Rogers Communications Inc. logo outside the Rogers Building in Toronto on April 22, 2014. Rogers is making a major shift in its wireless service offerings, to introduce unlimited data plans with no overage charges. Canada’s three national carriers have been slower to adopt unlimited data plans than U.S. wireless networks. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese

Rogers adopts unlimited wireless data plans, expects new purchase options

Canada’s three national carriers have been slower to adopt unlimited data plans than U.S. networks

Rogers is making a major shift in its wireless service offerings by introducing unlimited data plans with no overage charges.

Canada’s three national carriers have been slower to adopt unlimited data plans than U.S. wireless networks.

But unlimited data plans have been available from their regional competitor, Freedom Mobile, which operates wireless networks in Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia.

Rogers says its new Infinite wireless plans will start at $75 for up to 10 gigabytes of full-speed data usage per month, followed by unlimited data at reduced speeds but without additional fees for going over the limit.

The Toronto-based company, which operates across Canada, says its new unlimited data plans will become available Thursday.

Rogers also says it will introduce new options for financing device purchases later this summer.

The Canadian Press

