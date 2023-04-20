(Contributed)

Rolex, Tiffany bracelet among items stolen from Kelowna home

$18,000 worth of goods taken

Some Southeast Kelowna homeowners are hoping to recover about $18,000 worth of stolen goods.

It was sometime between January and March of this year that jewelry was taken from the home, including a $100 Canadian gold coin, a Rolex Lady Datejust steel and yellow gold watch, a Tiffany & Co. Sterling Dog charm bracelet and a diamond and emerald ring.

If you might have any information on the theft, or know where the items could be located, you can call the Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or visit crimestoppers.net.

@JakeC_16
Jake.courtepatte@kelownacapnews.com
City of Kelowna Crime RCMP

Pop-up banner image