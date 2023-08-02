Rollout of Salmon Arm water restrictions educational for city and public

Salmon Arm’s recent move to Stage 3 water restrictions appears to be having the desired effect.

The city stepped up to Stage 3 on July 26, in response to continued drought conditions, the low lake level and high demand on the city’s water system.

At the July 24 council meeting, city engineering and public works director Rob Niewenhuizen provided further detail regarding the demand on municipal infrastructure. He explained the city was seeing use of up to 23 million litres a day. To manage this, city water pumps were running at extended times to refill Salmon Arm’s 13 reservoirs, most of them located uphill.

“So that is where the stress to our system is being shown,” Niewenhuizen told council.

On Tuesday, Aug. 1, Niewenhuizen shared with the Observer an update on water use in the city. He said it had gone down from between 22 million and 23-million litres a day, to between 17 million and 18 million.

“We just put it on last week so it has obviously made some difference, because we haven’t really had any rain,” said Niewenhuizen. “I’m hoping the signs we have throughout our community are helpful too.”

In brief, Stage 3 limits outdoor water usage to one day per week. This applies to all properties in Salmon Arm (residential, commercial, industrial, institutional, farm, etc.) that use the city’s water supply. Water use is limited to one day per week: Tuesday for addresses ending with 00-33, Saturdays for addresses ending with 34-66, and Thursday for addresses ending with 67-99. On these designated days, outdoor water use is allowed for a maximum of two hours in only one of the following time periods:

• 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.;

• 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.; or

• 12 a.m. to 7 a.m.

Irrigation using city water is not permitted for properties of over a half acre (0.2 hectares). This includes properties with farm status.

On the city’s website, a water usage restrictions sheet provides further details on the four water restriction stages, including circumstances for exemptions. For example, under Stage 3, there is no restriction on hand watering (using a watering can or a hose with a self-closing nozzle) for trees, shrubs, plants and flowers. For food producing plants and trees, manual/automatic irrigation is permitted as is hand watering.

Hand washing of vehicles and boats is permitted only for the control of invasive species – specifically zebra and quagga mussels.

Asked about businesses, such as car washes, Niewenhuizen said, “anything that is business-related can still utilize the water that they need to.”

“There’s always going to be an interpretation from the public that may be an incorrect interpretation because this is the first year we’ve implemented our stages, so it’s going to be an education for everyone,” said Niewenhuizen.

Asked about municipal infrastructure, such as playing fields, Niewenhuizen explained the city has its own procedures for limiting water use.

“We have a list for Stage 1 through 4 of all the areas that will not be irrigated, so we’ve actually cut back – I think it’s 30 to 50 per cent of our irrigation,” said Niewenhuizen, noting playing fields continue to be irrigated for public use and because it would be costly not to.

Read more: High water usage, demand on infrastructure help push Salmon Arm to Stage 3

Read more: City of Salmon Arm limits water use to 1 day per week

“Once we lose a sports field, you’re talking hundreds and hundreds of thousands of dollars to build it back up,” said Niewenhuizen.

Hanging plant baskets throughout the downtown are also municipal infrastructure. Niewenhuizen said they’re hand watered and have reservoirs in them, “so it’s not like we’re using drip irrigation or we’re irrigating them and having the water evaporate.”

“Plus, it’s for economic reasons as well. It’s tourism,” said Niewenhuizen. “We don’t want to impact the businesses downtown by having ugly looking dead plants. It’s kind of a whole community aspect of it.”

By moving to Stage 3, the city hopes to encourage residents to conserve water, said Niewenhuizen, to “help ensure the City can keep up with the demand for drinking water, commercial and industrial use, while also being able to maintain water levels in the City’s water reservoirs for fire protection.”

More information about the City of Salmon Arm’s water restrictions can be found at salmonarm.ca/462/Water-Restrictions.

lachlan@saobserver.net

Sign up for our newsletter to get Salmon Arm stories in your inbox every morning.

#Salmon ArmConservationDrinking waterShuswap LakeWater