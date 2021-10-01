An air ambulance helicopter takes off from the helipad at West Coast General Hospital in Port Alberni, B.C. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)

An air ambulance helicopter takes off from the helipad at West Coast General Hospital in Port Alberni, B.C. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)

Rollover near Coldstream sends 2 to hospital

One airlifted with serious life-threatening injuries after UTV incident

One person was airlifted to hospital after a Utility Terrain Vehicle (UTV) rollover Wednesday near Coldstream.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP responded to reports of a single-vehicle rollover on Noble Canyon Road, about one kilometre from Highway 6, around 12:30 p.m. Sept. 29.

Initial investigation determined the Arctic Cat UTV failed to negotiate a sharp turn and left the road, rolling several times before coming to a rest in a ditch.

The two occupants were able to free themselves and call 911.

The driver, a 20-year-old man, was airlifted by BC Ambulance Services with serious life-threatening injuries.

His passenger, an 18-year-old woman, was taken by ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries.

The collision remains under investigation.

READ MORE: Reports of machete-wielding man unfounded: Vernon RCMP

READ MORE: Masks now mandatory for all B.C. students

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Protests renewed along CGL pipeline near Houston
Next story
B.C. legislature set to resume with full chamber, COVID-19 rules

Just Posted

Teacher Joy Harrison instructs her second graders as California Gov. Gavin Newsom visits the classroom at Carl B. Munck Elementary School, Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, in Oakland, Calif. Gov. (Santiago Mejia/San Francisco Chronicle via AP, Pool)
Masks mandatory for all B.C. students starting Oct. 4

A two-storey building proposed for 2110 11th Ave NE will house medical and dental suites and commercial office space. (MQN Architects/City of Salmon Arm image)
Salmon Arm council supports permit for two-storey commercial building on 11th Avenue NE

City of Salmon Arm council gave third reading to a zoning amendment bylaw that, when approved, will allow for liquor sales at DeMille’s Farm Market. (City of Salmon Arm image)
Salmon Arm council supports zoning amendment for liquor sales at DeMille’s Farm Market

Billy Boerboom shows a massive pumpkin grown at his farm in Summerland. (Black Press file photo) October is the time of year when fruit growers conclude their harvest season. (Black Press file photo)
QUIZ: How much do you know about October?