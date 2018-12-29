Rollover near Vernon causes delays

A rollover on Highway 97, at Old Kamloops Road near Vernon, caused some traffic delays Saturday morning. (Alyssa Kylo photo)

Motorists on Highway 97 may have hit some delays as a rollover was cleared Saturday morning.

A Nissan SUV landed on its side shortly before 11 a.m. after leaving the highway, near the intersection of Old Kamloops Road.

The vehicle, with four occupants, who all appeared to have escaped without any serious injuries, landed in the field next to the highway.

Traffic heading out of Vernon, towards Kamloops, was stalled while crews cleared the scene.

