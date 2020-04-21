A vehicle rolled over on Highway 97 in Peachland on April 21. (Contributed)

Rollover on Highway 97 in Peachland results in minor injuries

Two women sustained just cuts and bruises as their car rolled over on Tuesday morning

Two women whose car rolled over on Highway 97 in Peachland this morning sustained just minor injuries, according to the Peachland Fire Department.

The crash, just north of Princeton Avenue, occurred just before 9 a.m. on April 21.

Fire crews arrived to find a red SUV rolled over in the middle of Highway 97. Crews quickly extinguished small fire that had started in the vehicle.

The two women escaped the wreckage with nothing but cuts and bruises. Both were looked at by paramedics on scene but neither of them was transported to hospital.

The highway was closed for about an hour as crews cleaned up the scene.

READ MORE: Kelowna man arrested in Chilliwack for allegedly stealing vehicle

READ MORE: Family safe after Rutland home gutted by early morning fire

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID-19 outbreak declared at chicken processing plant as 28 workers test positive
Next story
‘Every action counts’: B.C. reports 1 new death, 25 new cases from COVID-19

Just Posted

Salmon Arm senior encourages unity against COVID-19 by singing national anthem

Bob White asks that residents step outside Sundays at noon to sing O Canada.

Boil water notice issued for Sorrento residents

High turbidity prompts notice from CSRD, Interior Health for users on Sorrento water system

Salmon Arm Roots & Blues cancels 2020 festival, pursuing alternatives

Organizers looking at ways to share joy, talent of festival through technology

Shuswap doctor suggests ways to best talk about making end-of-life plans

Physician emphasizes it’s not about doom and gloom, but making use of time at home

Free toilet paper offered with takeout at Central Okanagan restaurant

Viva Mexicana is offering a complimentary roll of toilet paper with orders over $20

‘Every action counts’: B.C. reports 1 new death, 25 new cases from COVID-19

Hospitalized patients have dropped to 109

Rollover on Highway 97 in Peachland results in minor injuries

Two women sustained just cuts and bruises as their car rolled over on Tuesday morning

Kelowna man arrested in Chilliwack for allegedly stealing vehicle

Nickolas David Lafontaine, 21, was found hiding in a camper and subsequently arrested

COVID-19 outbreak declared at chicken processing plant as 28 workers test positive

Vancouver Health Authority has declared an outbreak at the facility

Vancouver company looks to reopen 30-years-closed Okanagan mine

Peachland’s Brenda Mines has been closed since 1990 and quarried for copper and molybdenum

Two staff, two patients at B.C. care home part of latest COVID outbreak

Fraser Health classified Maple Ridge seniors facility outbreak effective Saturday, April 18

UPDATED: Shambhala, Kaslo Jazz Fest postponed to 2021

Nelson’s Pride Parade also won’t run this year

Vandalism costs Village of Keremeos estimated $4,500

Panels have been torn off of five solar lights

Evacuation order issued for several Cache Creek properties as water levels rise

Rising water levels have forced several residents from their properties as flood risk increases

Most Read