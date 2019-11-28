From left: RONA Penticton manager Chris Norlen and employees Waleed Raza, David Farebrother, Crystal Snow, Laszlo Lakatos and Lorraine Lockhart present a cheque to SOWINS executive director Debbie Scarborough for $13,333. The funds were raised through the store in the month of September through the Lowe’s Canada Heroes campaign. (Contributed)

RONA Penticton donates $13,333 to SOWINS

The non-profit society helps women and children experiencing or fleeing abuse in the South Okanagan

The South Okanagan Women in Need Society (SOWINS) recently received a generous gift from RONA Penticton.

The non-profit society which helps women and children experiencing or fleeing abuse, and as part of the Lowe’s Canada Heroes campaign, received a cheque for $13,333 from the RONA Penticton.

According to a release from the society, the store ran a fundraising campaign throughout the month of September and it is also supporting the society’s Share the Spirit of Christmas campaign.

READ MORE: Give back this holiday season with SOWINS Share the Spirit campaign

“RONA Penticton is sponsoring hampers with gifts and food for families experiencing or at risk of abuse in our community,” states the release.

The Share the Spirit campaign runs until the end of December and residents can support it by making a donation, dropping off a new gift for a child or mother, or by sponsoring a hamper for a family in need.

For more information about the SOWINS Share the Spirit of Christmas campaign, visit the society’s website.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Previous story
‘What would Santa do?’: Head of Santa school agrees with firing of Penticton man
Next story
B.C. tour company fined $35K for baiting bears with peanut butter, meatballs

Just Posted

City seeing demand for flashing beacons at Salmon Arm crosswalks

Consultant to be hired to help determine priority safety program for lights

Sicamous plans to buy former Waterway Houseboats property, build campground

Purchase price of $2 million negotiated with receiver who took over this summer

Resident issues warning after rats found in another area of Salmon Arm

Although Christmas is drawing closer, the sounds of these particular feet are… Continue reading

Salmon Arm Midget team takes gold at Shaw Centre

Team goes 2-0-1 in round robin games against Interior teams

Trial for accused in Salmon Arm 7-Eleven blaze will take place in 2020

Next court appearance for man charged with arson in 2018 fire set for new year

Sea lion with gruesome crossbow wounds rescued from log boom in Powell River

The older sea lion was likely suffering for weeks, the Vancouver Marine Mammal Rescue Centre says

Vernon role models are open books at North Okanagan school

Well-known locals told their stories to students as part of the school’s ‘living library’ on Thursday

B.C. forest industry aid on the way, Doug Donaldson says

Layoffs focus of B.C. legislature’s final day of 2019

RONA Penticton donates $13,333 to SOWINS

The non-profit society helps women and children experiencing or fleeing abuse in the South Okanagan

Terrace man with neurological medical conditions burned in acid attack

RCMP looking for information on two suspected men

Thieves target Victoria restaurants, take $900 in seafood, $400 in tips

Restaurant managers concerned about safety, security after thefts

LETTER: Campaign supports Don Cherry, veterans with mental health issues

Purchase of pins established as a fundraising opportunity

‘What would Santa do?’: Head of Santa school agrees with firing of Penticton man

Jennifer Andrews said the incident is lamentable, but Santa is held to a higher standard

Thompson Okanagan Tourism Association wins top responsible tourism award again

Thompson Okanagan Tourism Assciation wins second straight World’s Responsible Tourism Award

Most Read