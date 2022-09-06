Ross Street Underpass in Salmon Arm to be complete in April 2023

City engineer says no further long-term closures of Lakeshore anticipated

The Ross Street Underpass in Salmon Arm is now more than 65 per cent complete, say city staff. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)

The Ross Street Underpass project in Salmon Arm is forecast to be complete by April of 2023.

Rob Niewenhuizen, the city’s director of engineering and public works, provided an update on the underpass project to Mayor Alan Harrison on Aug. 31.

He said the project is more than 65 per cent complete, with the road work on Lakeshore almost entirely done. While the south side of Lakeshore is finished, some work remains on the underpass side of the street.

Lakeshore is now open with parking on both sides. No lengthy closures are anticipated, he said, although there could be partial closures in September.

Recent work has focused on abutment walls for the bridge structure, as the bridge is where the tracks will be placed and the rail lines set in place.

“While the project is moving quickly, timely completion will be subject to the fall/winter weather and delays are now anticipated into early March due to availability of materials such as asphalt during the winter months,” reads an update on the city’s Facebook page.

Niewenhuizen said the goal is to get the bridge structure in place so the CP rail crews can put the ballast down, set the tracks and get everything prepped.

Once that work is complete, the temporary tracks will be removed.

Niewenhuizen said the aim is to get all that done before November, because November is the cut off for moving the tracks.

Harrison said moving the tracks might be exciting for residents to see.

Paving the underpass road is expected to take place in April of next year.

“So for businesses, it’s good to know that by next summer, we’ll be able to cycle, walk, drive, back and forth under the underpass with everything back in place,” Harrison concluded enthusiastically.

