Ross Street Underpass in Salmon Arm to be completed in early 2023

The Ross Street Underpass is now about 30 per cent complete and is expected to be finished in early 2023.
Providing an update on the project, Rob Niewenhuizen, the city’s director of engineering and public works, said several delays have resulted from problems such as supply chain issues, flooding and highway closures and the pandemic.
He said contractual obligations require Lakeshore to be open for July and August. The contractor is hoping to have the roadway graded and paved for the opening.
“We anticipate that there will be some further road closures needed in the fall to complete the project. The contractor is currently working to open Lakeshore up to the laneway behind the Ross Street Parking lot to allow better circulation which will be done once safe to do so,” Niewenhuizen added.
He said the contractor is just finishing up lowering the utilities along Lakeshore which will allow the main excavation for the underpass to proceed.
Niewenhuizen is expecting a schedule update from the contractor shortly, which he said may provide more details.
In a March 3 update on social media, the city announced the box culvert, part of the drainage system on Lakeshore Drive that takes in a large drainage area from the southeast area of town, is in place and operational.
It stated the upgrade moved the storm sewer out of the excavation area and allows contractors to proceed with lowering Lakeshore Drive, excavating for the underpass structure and up-sizing the pipe which will add more capacity to the system.
