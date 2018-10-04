Ross Street underpass referendum signs don’t comply with BC rules

Signage located at the end of Ross Street advocating for a “yes” vote in the upcoming municipal referendum related to the proposed Ross Street Underpass is non-compliant with provincial legislation according to Elections BC. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)

Signage in Salmon Arm’s downtown advocating for a yes vote in the upcoming referendum related to the Ross Street underpass are not in compliance with provincial legislation.

As of Thursday morning, Oct. 4, two of the signs could be found at the end of Ross Street in the Shuswap Park Mall parking lot, while additional signage was strapped to fencing along Marine Park Drive near the railway crossing.

All of the signs have the words “Ross Street Underpass, Vote Yes For Safety,” referring to the upcoming municipal referendum and the question, “Are you in favour of council for the City of Salmon Arm adopting Loan Authorization Bylaw No. 4500, which would authorize the City of Salmon Arm to borrow $5,300,000 for the purpose of constructing the Ross Street Underpass and related works.”

The two larger signs at the end of Ross Street include an artistic rendering of the proposed underpass with the City of Salmon Arm logo. None of the signs contain any information indicating who is responsible for them – information that is mandatory according to Elections BC.

“The rules for third-party advertising sponsors apply to what the legislation calls assent votes, but what is often referred to as referendum at the local level,” says a spokesperson for Elections BC. “So signs or third parties that are campaigning for or against a particular outcome in a local referendum, the third party rules would apply to them. So they would have to register with Elections BC, they would have to include an authorization statement on their signs with contact information and there’s other requirements as well.”

Erin Jackson, the City of Salmon Arm’s chief election officer, said the signs were not put up by the city.

“I have been speaking with Elections BC to ensure that they meet the applicable legislation for campaign-related signage,” said Jackson, noting the signs do not contain the necessary sponsorship information. “It’s something that Elections BC is looking into and they’re presently sorting it out.”

Elections BC states in any case of non-compliance with the Local Elections Financing Act, “our first step in a case like that is always education, so trying to determine who is conducting the advertising and reaching out to them about what the rules are and about how they can come into compliance with the rules.”

