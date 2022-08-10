The wildfire south of Rosswood as it looked from the air earlier. Skimmer aircraft were deployed today. (BC Wildfire Service photo)

Rosswood fire has moved away from structures

Skimmer aircraft used today to establish perimeter

The BC Wildfire Service continues to work on the wildfire near Rosswood, north of Terrace, saying its behavior is that of a smoldering ground fire.

“This reduced fire behaviour is a result of the suppression activity by firefighters and aerial resources, as well as a change in the type of fuels that are available to burn,” noted wildfire service information officer Casda Thomas from the Northwest Fire Centre in Smithers.

Officials this morning estimated the size at 50 hectares, saying that better visibility has allowed a more accurate estimate.

“However, growth did also occur within the logging block and upslope to the east, away from homes and infrastructure,” said Thomas.

There are 36 personnel on the ground today along with one helicopter and an airtanker skimmer group. Terrace residents would have notice the skimmer planes leaving the airport in quick succession this morning, headed north to begin scooping up water from Kalum Lake and then dropping it on the fire.

Thomas said the skimmers have completed their objectives.

“The six-pack of skimmers had been working on the east and north sides of the fire to slow the spread and cool the area to allow access by ground crews,” she said.

Firefighters on the ground went into the day with the objective of wrapping the fire area with hose.

“Now that the skimmers are finished, crews will complete installation of the perimeter hose line and use water to soak the perimeter as they work to fully extinguish this wildfire,” said Thomas.

Previous story
Lightning sparks wildfires on B.C. coast, electrical storms heading inland
Next story
Teen girl missing in Kelowna

Just Posted

Caden Dehoog, one of the instructors at the 2022 BC Hockey Summer Officiating School from Aug. 4-8, grew up in Salmon Arm and loves the path of refereeing he’s taken. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)
Salmon Arm hockey referee skates from student to instructor

Tony Massil reads the Sesame Street book We’re Different. We’re the Same. to Enzo Reid, Harris Massil, Mackie Baoween and Dominic Reid at the Summer Bash event hosted by SASCU and the Shuswap Children’s Association at Blackburn Park on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)
In photos: Summer Bash! in Salmon Arm

The District of Sicamous will be accepting mail-in ballots for the 2022 local government election. (File photo)
Sicamous and CSRD accepting mail-in ballots in upcoming local government election

On this map, which city staff said is a conceptual drawing for planning and discussion purposes only, the light red lines show how 9th Avenue NE would divert southward over three lots and then eastward to line up with the 8th Avenue NE intersection. The city is purchasing the lot at 881 30th St. NE. (City of Salmon Arm image)
City buying lot in Salmon Arm for future 9th Avenue NE improvements