Although residents are reporting an odour that smells like rotten eggs in the Upper Columbia and Duncan Avenue, Fortis BC said it is not a natural gas leak. (Photo from fortisbc.com)

“Rotten egg” smell permeates Penticton

A technician visited the area of Upper Columbia and Duncan at approximately 10:20 a.m.

Despite what some residents are describing as a “rotten egg” smell, Fortis BC said there’s no natural gas leak in Penticton this morning.

Residents took to Facebook at about 10 a.m. on Sept. 6 to see if others in the areas of Duncan Avenue or Upper Columbia could also smell the foul smell. Multiple people chimed in their location and that they too could smell what could only be described as “rotten eggs.”

But according to Fortis BC, a technician visited the area at 10:20 a.m. and found there to be no natural gas leak. They could not comment as to what the cause of the foul smell could be.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Previous story
Bahamian students in B.C. can only watch and wait Hurricane Dorian aftermath
Next story
Kelowna man, presumed drowned in boat crash remembered by friends, family

Just Posted

Deciding to be part of fishing solution, not problem

James Murray/The Great Outdoors

Salmon Arm’s 122nd fall fair kicks off this weekend

The fair runs from Sept. 6-8

Salmon Arm Silverbacks gain forward from Quebec’s Major Junior League

The 19-year-old held a 13.9 shooting percentage last season

Shuswap community rallies around family who lost home to suspicious fire

RCMP are investigating the fire which displaced a Cambie-Solsqua family

Morning Start: Making Canadian tennis history

Your morning start: Fun fact, weather, and video of the day

VIDEO: Praying mantis fights black widow in epic West Kelowna battle

A West Kelowna woman captured the entire fight on camera in her basement

“Rotten egg” smell permeates Penticton

A technician visited the area of Upper Columbia and Duncan at approximately 10:20 a.m.

Province to hire SOGI 123 expert to train teachers across B.C.

Education Minister Rob Fleming announces funding for new education lead, enhance annual summit

Neighbours finally get answers about ‘mysterious’ truck fire in Vernon

Cube van blaze not suspicious: fire crews

Victim’s uncle warns B.C. community of double killer’s upcoming supervised release

Terrence Burlingham killed Deana Worms, 20, and Brenda Hughes, 16, near Cranbrook in 1984

Shuswap history in pictures: Salmon Arm Fall Fair

Prizes galore for one 12-year-old and his prize livestock

Whitecaps reverse BC fan’s three-game ban for anti-fascist sign

Joshua Griffith hopes team can learn something from controversy

Bear chases B.C. man into lake, tries to swim after him

Man swam 400 metres across the lake to safety, helped by a barking dog who distracted the bear

First Nations given max compensation for Ottawa’s child-welfare discrimination

2016 ruling said feds didn’t give same funding for on-reserve kids as was given to off-reserve kids

Most Read