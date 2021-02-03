Rough morning for impaired uninsured ‘L’ driver in Vernon

An uninsured ‘L’ driver’s vehicle will be impounded for 30 days after blowing a ‘fail’ reading during an early morning traffic stop Wednesday.
The driver was also slapped with a 90-day immediate roadside prohibition and several tickets after the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP pulled over the vehicle at 8:30 a.m. on Feb. 3.
“Impaired driving doesn’t only happen at night,” the RCMP said in a social media post. “Concerning driving behaviour needs to be reported, any time of the day.”
Vernon Morning Star has reached out to RCMP for more details.
